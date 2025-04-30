Dear Real Players

We have updated the latest skin for 5 different characters.

This is just for the compensation for the previous players who have purchased the game.

The Skin will be automatically unlocked if you have played the game before.

If not then please download the Free compensation DLC from our store page.

Also we would like to thank all the streamers and broadcasters who have played Who's Who 2.0

Before the game turns free, we would like to do little something for all the players and streamers.

Press Like and Subscribe button on your favorite Who's Who2.0 video! Take a screenshot showing that you have subscribed and liked the video. Make sure to open your email address when taking the screenshot.

Press Like!

Subscribe!

Screenshot Example



Make sure to show your email!

Then please share the screenshot to events@nightvendors.com.

We will give out 2 free game keys for all the players who have attended the event.

Please stay tuned as we are coming up with new maps, modes, characters in Free version of the game.

We will be fully focused to make the game better.

Stay with us to check out the improvements!

Thank you

Nightvendors