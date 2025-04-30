What's cookin' everyone? We're excited to announce that the new update is here!
In this update, we cooked "AI Cashier" and "Restaurant Customization" as main courses and many sides for you!
There are new things, a lot of improvements, adjustments, and fixes on this update's menu!
You can find the rest of the menu below.
Added:
-
Renovation App for restaurant customization
-
3 new customization sets with more to come in future updates
-
Flipping patties without needing them to take on the flipper (You still have to hold the flipper in your hand)
-
Burger flipping animation
-
A screen that shows ready-to-serve orders
-
Holding multiple burger ingredients in hand
-
The clock in the office is also now in the kitchen and works
Improved/Changed/Adjusted:
-
Chicken patties can now be cooked individually
-
Computer UI Rework
-
UI design changed
-
Added new buyable backgrounds
-
-
Hiding tutorial notes
-
Changed the default designs with newer ones for tables, chairs, floors and more in dining area
-
Renewed cars in traffic
-
Renewed parked background cars
Fixed:
-
Restocker salary being 0
-
Cart information on product cards in the market was not updating when closing and opening the application
