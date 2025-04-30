What's cookin' everyone? We're excited to announce that the new update is here!

In this update, we cooked "AI Cashier" and "Restaurant Customization" as main courses and many sides for you!

There are new things, a lot of improvements, adjustments, and fixes on this update's menu!

You can find the rest of the menu below.

Added:

Renovation App for restaurant customization

3 new customization sets with more to come in future updates

Flipping patties without needing them to take on the flipper (You still have to hold the flipper in your hand)

Burger flipping animation

A screen that shows ready-to-serve orders

Holding multiple burger ingredients in hand

The clock in the office is also now in the kitchen and works

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

Chicken patties can now be cooked individually

Computer UI Rework UI design changed Added new buyable backgrounds

Hiding tutorial notes

Changed the default designs with newer ones for tables, chairs, floors and more in dining area

Renewed cars in traffic

Renewed parked background cars

Fixed:

Restocker salary being 0

Cart information on product cards in the market was not updating when closing and opening the application

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2916430/Fast_Food_Simulator/

Want to give feedback, have a chat, or find players to play with? Join our Discord here: No Ceiling Games