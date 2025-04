Bug fixes

• Fix crenopolis merchants to tell you the correct number of coins they will pay you for working for them.

• Fix missing polygon on Hopeforest Central Portal Stone.

Easter Event

• The Easter 2025 event has ended.

UK Online Safety Act

• The rules have been updated to be clearer, and to comply with the UK Online Safety Act. Please read the updated rules.

• We have improved the complaints procedure, to comply with the UK Online Safety Act.