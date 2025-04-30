 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18296217 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.6 UPDATE
Hello, Welcome to the patch notes and next playtest version.
This patch is to test the Cooking system and all its elements.

Patch notes:
Cooking:
Added: Tags to cells
Added: Scoring
Added: Rules to tags
Added: Dish serving to NPC's

Movement:
Fixed: Multiple movement bugs
Added: Quality of life improvements to movement
Added: Ledgegrab
Added: Dead zone camera
Added: Bounce to objects like pinballs

Art:
Added: NPC
Changed: Textures for better contrast
Changed: Coins
Added: Pan visual
Added: Cooking station visual
Added: Animations and effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 3519461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link