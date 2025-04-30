0.6 UPDATE

Hello, Welcome to the patch notes and next playtest version.

This patch is to test the Cooking system and all its elements.

Patch notes:

Cooking:

Added: Tags to cells

Added: Scoring

Added: Rules to tags

Added: Dish serving to NPC's

Movement:

Fixed: Multiple movement bugs

Added: Quality of life improvements to movement

Added: Ledgegrab

Added: Dead zone camera

Added: Bounce to objects like pinballs

Art:

Added: NPC

Changed: Textures for better contrast

Changed: Coins

Added: Pan visual

Added: Cooking station visual

Added: Animations and effects