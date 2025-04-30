0.6 UPDATE
Hello, Welcome to the patch notes and next playtest version.
This patch is to test the Cooking system and all its elements.
Patch notes:
Cooking:
Added: Tags to cells
Added: Scoring
Added: Rules to tags
Added: Dish serving to NPC's
Movement:
Fixed: Multiple movement bugs
Added: Quality of life improvements to movement
Added: Ledgegrab
Added: Dead zone camera
Added: Bounce to objects like pinballs
Art:
Added: NPC
Changed: Textures for better contrast
Changed: Coins
Added: Pan visual
Added: Cooking station visual
Added: Animations and effects
Changed files in this update