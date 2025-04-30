 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18296148 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.08 Improvements and bug fixes

True Protector

  • Meditation table now has more points to choose from.

  • No limit on the amount of attribute points you gain. (You can get everything on the table)

  • An option to choose the visual form.

  • Buff to Omen and True Protector Multiplier.

Flight Quest Change

After reviewing the feedback and watching some livestreams. I have decided to give flight a bit earlier, right after the battle royale. However, during the survival (Hardcore) mode, getting flight will remain the old way.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • A new original soundtrack for battles

  • Fox School energy was dropped in ocean fixed

  • Sound levels restarting issue fixed (let me know if it still happens, it works on my end)

  • Better guidance for markers

  • Marker now displays for post mission after universal battle

  • Colossal Blast has a huge damage buff

Thanks for playing the game!

  • The Dev!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2075721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link