Patch 1.08 Improvements and bug fixes

True Protector

Meditation table now has more points to choose from.

No limit on the amount of attribute points you gain. (You can get everything on the table)

An option to choose the visual form.

Buff to Omen and True Protector Multiplier.

Flight Quest Change

After reviewing the feedback and watching some livestreams. I have decided to give flight a bit earlier, right after the battle royale. However, during the survival (Hardcore) mode, getting flight will remain the old way.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

A new original soundtrack for battles

Fox School energy was dropped in ocean fixed

Sound levels restarting issue fixed (let me know if it still happens, it works on my end)

Better guidance for markers

Marker now displays for post mission after universal battle

Colossal Blast has a huge damage buff

Thanks for playing the game!