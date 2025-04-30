Patch 1.08 Improvements and bug fixes
True Protector
Meditation table now has more points to choose from.
No limit on the amount of attribute points you gain. (You can get everything on the table)
An option to choose the visual form.
Buff to Omen and True Protector Multiplier.
Flight Quest Change
After reviewing the feedback and watching some livestreams. I have decided to give flight a bit earlier, right after the battle royale. However, during the survival (Hardcore) mode, getting flight will remain the old way.
Improvements and Bug Fixes
A new original soundtrack for battles
Fox School energy was dropped in ocean fixed
Sound levels restarting issue fixed (let me know if it still happens, it works on my end)
Better guidance for markers
Marker now displays for post mission after universal battle
Colossal Blast has a huge damage buff
Thanks for playing the game!
- The Dev!
