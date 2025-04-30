The game should now save your progress on the cloud, so you can have a backup when moving to another PC, or re-installing the game.
Twitch
-
New potential vote: "Which player would you help" (gives 5 point to the most voted player)
-
Change the random pick animation from a random sequence to a more "roulette" style animation
-
Launch events instantly on pick, not on the next round
Bugfixes
-
Probably fix threaded loading of game parts, thus fixing deadlocks (note the 'probably')
-
Fix some collision sounds not triggering
-
Fix some sounds attenuation/freeing issues
-
Enhance hit detection a tiny bit for contact props (Basketball, Cross, Crate, Football, Rugby)
-
Add some forgotten translations
Gameplay
-
New event: SuperProp
-
Crate now works with a charge jump
-
Bazooka can now slightly control the missile direction
-
Slightly lower Bazooka power
-
GrenadeLauncher bullets now explode each other when close to each other
-
Jump buffering has been added for Crate, Football, Fridge, GloveBox, Rugby, Toaster
-
Change event modifier values (in the menu)
Modding
-
'util' isn't a loaded node anymore, all its functions are now static
-
game.time_scale variable to change time scale
-
game.event_new_round signal triggered on each new round (useful for events)
Changed files in this update