The game should now save your progress on the cloud, so you can have a backup when moving to another PC, or re-installing the game.

Twitch

New potential vote: "Which player would you help" (gives 5 point to the most voted player)

Change the random pick animation from a random sequence to a more "roulette" style animation

Launch events instantly on pick, not on the next round

Bugfixes

Probably fix threaded loading of game parts, thus fixing deadlocks (note the 'probably')

Fix some collision sounds not triggering

Fix some sounds attenuation/freeing issues

Enhance hit detection a tiny bit for contact props (Basketball, Cross, Crate, Football, Rugby)

Add some forgotten translations

Gameplay

New event: SuperProp

Crate now works with a charge jump

Bazooka can now slightly control the missile direction

Slightly lower Bazooka power

GrenadeLauncher bullets now explode each other when close to each other

Jump buffering has been added for Crate, Football, Fridge, GloveBox, Rugby, Toaster

Change event modifier values (in the menu)

Modding