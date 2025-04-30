 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18296102
Update notes via Steam Community

The game should now save your progress on the cloud, so you can have a backup when moving to another PC, or re-installing the game.

  • New potential vote: "Which player would you help" (gives 5 point to the most voted player)

  • Change the random pick animation from a random sequence to a more "roulette" style animation

  • Launch events instantly on pick, not on the next round

Bugfixes

  • Probably fix threaded loading of game parts, thus fixing deadlocks (note the 'probably')

  • Fix some collision sounds not triggering

  • Fix some sounds attenuation/freeing issues

  • Enhance hit detection a tiny bit for contact props (Basketball, Cross, Crate, Football, Rugby)

  • Add some forgotten translations

Gameplay

  • New event: SuperProp

  • Crate now works with a charge jump

  • Bazooka can now slightly control the missile direction

  • Slightly lower Bazooka power

  • GrenadeLauncher bullets now explode each other when close to each other

  • Jump buffering has been added for Crate, Football, Fridge, GloveBox, Rugby, Toaster

  • Change event modifier values (in the menu)

Modding

  • 'util' isn't a loaded node anymore, all its functions are now static

  • game.time_scale variable to change time scale

  • game.event_new_round signal triggered on each new round (useful for events)

Changed files in this update

