A comprehensive v2 update is live for 3D Chess Online! Many visual and technical improvements have been made based on player feedback. The chess experience is now more user-friendly, more flexible and more fluid.
v2 Update Notes
-
Graphics quality has been improved and optimized: Piece modeling, shadows and general background details have been improved. A clearer and more balanced image is provided on every device.
-
Added Settings Panel: Players can now easily control background sound, music and image quality.
-
General bug fixes: Minor technical issues experienced by some players have been fixed, performance and stability have been improved.
