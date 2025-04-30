 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 30 April 2025 Build 18296054 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A comprehensive v2 update is live for 3D Chess Online! Many visual and technical improvements have been made based on player feedback. The chess experience is now more user-friendly, more flexible and more fluid.

v2 Update Notes

  • Graphics quality has been improved and optimized: Piece modeling, shadows and general background details have been improved. A clearer and more balanced image is provided on every device.

  • Added Settings Panel: Players can now easily control background sound, music and image quality.

  • General bug fixes: Minor technical issues experienced by some players have been fixed, performance and stability have been improved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2590581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link