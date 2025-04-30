Hello, Renovators! 👷‍♂️👻

After three years of passionate development, our biggest project to date is now out in the world! Step into eerie mansions where dusty furniture and peeling wallpaper are the least of your worries... because not every resident is ready to let go of their haunted home. 🕯️💀

This release means everything to us, it's the heart and soul of our studio, and we truly hope it brings you hours of spooky fun, satisfying gameplay, and creative renovations!

A massive THANK YOU to everyone who supported us along the way, believed in the project, and waited patiently for launch day. None of this would've been possible without you. ❤️

We wish you a chillingly good time and we'll see you inside the haunted halls! 🏚️✨

Make sure to check out our roadmap so you know what's coming next, we've got some exciting stuff planned!

