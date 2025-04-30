Dear explorer,
Hello, explorers, we have pushed a small update package to optimize and fix the following issues:
- Optimized the logic of selecting seeds when Monster Girls are farming;
- Optimized the logic of entering and exiting Monster Girls' camps, and now their work settings will be retained;
- Added a way to place furniture, and we added building nodes to the technology of each floor;
- Added the automatic production of bombs, and now all kinds of bombs can be automatically mass-produced in the [Productor];
- Fixed the problem that some nests can repeatedly refresh treasure chests;
- Fixed the problem that NPC quests in nests may create some error;
- Fixed the problem that the production line may stop;
- Fixed the problem that [Lilith] has a probability of being invited in advance when the main task is not completed;
