30 April 2025 Build 18295981 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear explorer,

Hello, explorers, we have pushed a small update package to optimize and fix the following issues:

  1. Optimized the logic of selecting seeds when Monster Girls are farming;
  2. Optimized the logic of entering and exiting Monster Girls' camps, and now their work settings will be retained;
  3. Added a way to place furniture, and we added building nodes to the technology of each floor;
  4. Added the automatic production of bombs, and now all kinds of bombs can be automatically mass-produced in the [Productor];
  5. Fixed the problem that some nests can repeatedly refresh treasure chests;
  6. Fixed the problem that NPC quests in nests may create some error;
  7. Fixed the problem that the production line may stop;
  8. Fixed the problem that [Lilith] has a probability of being invited in advance when the main task is not completed;

