v1.5.9.0r
World 3: Adjusted ice climbing physics. The axe should now be much easier to pull out intentionally, dislodge by accident less frequently, and pierce more consistently.
World 3: Ice axes now holster to player's hip when dropped
Fixed invisible inventory bubbles in some maps
Added a "Smooth Turn Deadzone" setting
Increased smooth turn max speed
Fixed getting stuck using teleport locomotion in main menu
Reduced camera near clipping plane (less clipping when head is close to walls)
Fixed several memory leaks
Fixed invisible fish bones
