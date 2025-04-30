 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295950
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.5.9.0r

  • World 3: Adjusted ice climbing physics. The axe should now be much easier to pull out intentionally, dislodge by accident less frequently, and pierce more consistently.

  • World 3: Ice axes now holster to player's hip when dropped

  • Fixed invisible inventory bubbles in some maps

  • Added a "Smooth Turn Deadzone" setting

  • Increased smooth turn max speed

  • Fixed getting stuck using teleport locomotion in main menu

  • Reduced camera near clipping plane (less clipping when head is close to walls)

  • Fixed several memory leaks

  • Fixed invisible fish bones

