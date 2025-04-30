The ancient Rat King Musald stirs once more… and so does the Loop.

Version 1.3.0 introduces a brand-new questline, deep mechanical upgrades, and major performance improvements. At the heart of this update lies the return of Musald, the ancient Rat King—along with powerful new tools that let you reshape the Loop itself.

The Loop grows stranger. And now, more than ever, it's in your hands.

New Content

New Questline: Throne of the Rat King

A mysterious trail of plague and whispers leads to Musald, the long-forgotten Rat King. Discover his fate, face his challenges, and uncover hidden truths buried deep within the Loop.

Loop Buff & Debuff Modifiers

As a reward for completing Musald’s missions, players now gain access to powerful new Loop Modifiers. These allow you to fine-tune how Buffs and Debuffs behave across loops—push the risk, or twist it in your favor.

New Lore Entries

Unlock cryptic lore fragments and ancient memories tied to Musald and the origins of the Loop.

New Buffs Added

We've expanded the range of available Buffs to encourage more varied and creative builds. Some of these new effects might even be tied to our cheerful little friend Dummpkin… if you can find them.

Improvements & Balancing

Loop Buff System Overhaul

Buffs and Debuffs now update more clearly during loop transitions, and stacking behavior has been improved for edge cases.

Visual Performance Optimization

The game has been visually optimized across the board. Players on low-end systems should now see smoother performance, especially during busy combat sequences and loop transitions.

QoL Tweaks

• Quest objectives related to special enemies now display progress more clearly.

• Minor UI polish for Quest Log.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where some alternate bosses did not play sound effects during certain attacks.

• Resolved a bug causing auto-scroll to behave incorrectly in the quest UI.

• Fixed a visual error where quest rewards were displayed incorrectly.

• Addressed an issue where some NPCs did not appear in the intended sequence.

• Fixed incorrect numerical values displayed for some Special Shop items.

• Corrected difficulty level display errors for certain Debuffs.

• Fixed a bug causing certain Debuffs to trigger multiple times unintentionally.

• Glyphs are now displayed correctly when using a controller.

• Fixed an issue that allowed players to dash as if there were no cooldown.

• Healing Room Portals no longer appear if your health is full.

• Resolved an issue where dying during Yir'Marid’s mind-control attack could prevent movement afterward.

• Fixed a bug that caused the player to heal fully when transitioning from the Palace Biome to the final boss.

• Resolved a bug where multiple Shop Items could stack on top of each other.

• Fixed flickering light effects in certain areas.

• Fixed an issue where some Buffs were incorrectly listed among Debuffs.

• Resolved missing sound effects in the final Biome.

• Fixed an issue where a Talent appeared upgradable even when at max level.

• Non-Latin characters are now displayed correctly in languages that do not use the Latin alphabet.