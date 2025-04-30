 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295887 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • translated logos errors

  • save file not loading properly if you quit & reload tutorial

  • tutorial being uncompletable

  • ability to freely exit tutorial at any time

