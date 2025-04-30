Fixes:
-
translated logos errors
-
save file not loading properly if you quit & reload tutorial
-
tutorial being uncompletable
-
ability to freely exit tutorial at any time
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
translated logos errors
save file not loading properly if you quit & reload tutorial
tutorial being uncompletable
ability to freely exit tutorial at any time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update