[Optimizations]
Adjusted translation of story illustration selection button
Removed blocked path points in Xiangyang Abandoned Mine
Added cultivation rewards to faction quests in Sandbox Mode
Fine-tuned combat win rate algorithm for Martial Arts Tournament
[Bug Fixes]
Fixed transportation issue to Peach Blossom Dock via Hangzhou boatman in Sandbox Mode
Fixed unrefreshed prompt and energy check failure on "Cast Rod" fishing button
Resolved equipment attribute mismatch between battle drops and inventory
Fixed missing skill point requirement display for talent skills
Addressed UI display anomalies in Traditional Chinese version
Corrected misplaced [Mask] and [Costume] options in Traditional Chinese UI
Fixed infinite loop issue in capital city quest "World's End"
Implemented placeholder content for unreleased "Three Talents Book"
Corrected pipa monk illustration in Luoyang City
Fixed Six Meridian Divine Sword dealing no damage under specific conditions
Overhauled teleportation points in Sandbox Mode
Enhanced combat logic stability to prevent rare crash scenarios
