30 April 2025 Build 18295866 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
[Optimizations]

  • Adjusted translation of story illustration selection button

  • Removed blocked path points in Xiangyang Abandoned Mine

  • Added cultivation rewards to faction quests in Sandbox Mode

  • Fine-tuned combat win rate algorithm for Martial Arts Tournament

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed transportation issue to Peach Blossom Dock via Hangzhou boatman in Sandbox Mode

  • Fixed unrefreshed prompt and energy check failure on "Cast Rod" fishing button

  • Resolved equipment attribute mismatch between battle drops and inventory

  • Fixed missing skill point requirement display for talent skills

  • Addressed UI display anomalies in Traditional Chinese version

  • Corrected misplaced [Mask] and [Costume] options in Traditional Chinese UI

  • Fixed infinite loop issue in capital city quest "World's End"

  • Implemented placeholder content for unreleased "Three Talents Book"

  • Corrected pipa monk illustration in Luoyang City

  • Fixed Six Meridian Divine Sword dealing no damage under specific conditions

  • Overhauled teleportation points in Sandbox Mode

  • Enhanced combat logic stability to prevent rare crash scenarios

