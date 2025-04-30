 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18295829 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
修复错误：
  1. 修复较艺中选择策略牌后直接按空格结束回合后卡牌显示错误的BUG
  2. 修复较艺论点Tips里策略效果数值显示错误的BUG
    3 .修复人物行囊里装备物品无法正常修理的BUG
  3. 修复武当剧情中无法与完全成长的神木互动进入洞天拿取灵宝的BUG
  4. 修复五仙教较武中可能出现男性圣女的BUG
  5. 修复建筑的扩张异常状态显示错误的BUG

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 18295829
Windows 64-bit The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link