🚀 What is KIBORG?
A fast-paced rogue-lite action game where you:
✔ Build unstoppable mech loadouts with modular weapons & abilities
✔ Battle through ever-changing biomes filled with brutal enemies
✔ Unlock game-breaking synergies across 100+ upgrades
✔ Die. Retry. Dominate. - No two runs are the same
⚠ Known Issues (We're Fixing These!)
-
Mac achievements temporarily disabled
-
Steam Deck video playback issues
-
First launch may take extra time
