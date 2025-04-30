 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295768 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Launch trailer:

🚀 What is KIBORG?
A fast-paced rogue-lite action game where you:
✔ Build unstoppable mech loadouts with modular weapons & abilities
✔ Battle through ever-changing biomes filled with brutal enemies
✔ Unlock game-breaking synergies across 100+ upgrades
✔ Die. Retry. Dominate. - No two runs are the same

🔥 Launch Week - 10% discount

⚠ Known Issues (We're Fixing These!)

  • Mac achievements temporarily disabled

  • Steam Deck video playback issues

  • First launch may take extra time

🎉 Join the Community
https://discord.gg/G4mjxqeRtf

https://x.com/SobakaStudio

https://www.youtube.com/@SobakaStudio

Review us on Steam if you enjoy the game! Every rating helps more players discover KIBORG.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2405061
