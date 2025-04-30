Launch trailer:



🚀 What is KIBORG?

A fast-paced rogue-lite action game where you:

✔ Build unstoppable mech loadouts with modular weapons & abilities

✔ Battle through ever-changing biomes filled with brutal enemies

✔ Unlock game-breaking synergies across 100+ upgrades

✔ Die. Retry. Dominate. - No two runs are the same

🔥 Launch Week - 10% discount

⚠ Known Issues (We're Fixing These!)

Mac achievements temporarily disabled

Steam Deck video playback issues

First launch may take extra time

