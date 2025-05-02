Fixes

ui: Fixed Scale of MainManu when having high UI Scale ²

ui: Fixed errors on Buttons in special scenes

tutorial: Hide Eye menu in tutorials when no button is included in the menu ¹

toxicair: New Build rooms don't get the a ToxicAir Event ⁵.name

storage: Fixed garbage could be dropped into gas storages ⁶

sound: Fixed bug when loading games in rare cases with new sound system

sound: Fixed Effects in game could not be changed in menu ⁵.name

sound: Fixed on Faraway zoom level you could hear the sounds from the other side of the circle

sound: Sound was still not completely muted when the game was paused ²

slots: Person with 2 fire extinguisher slots stopped extinguish fire after the first one was empty

simulation: Fixed some endless loops regarding to special setup and low needs ²

simulation: Fixed bug where free space of storages could not be used for auto transportation

simulation: Allowed special resources to become negative (like appearance). Fixed wrong appearance value

savegame: After loading a game, sometimes the selected entity is not selected anymore

savegame: Fixed savegames with new GameEvents

priority: Fixed maintainpriority could be setup in dismantled items, what is not needed

objective: In Construction Rooms was used for the environment objectives in special cases ¹

o2mask: Fixed wrong showing consumer number when using oxygenmasks

o2mask: Fixed wrong slot state whem changing from section with bad air to good air

light: Fixed light-settings for to drop items and rooms ⁵.name

groups: Temporary Oxygenmasks was choosable in Group Setup ⁵.name

fait: Fixed bug where persons might not unfait until selected

exception: Fixed nullpointer on first start

error: Fixed errors with some rooms regarding to new sound systems

error: Fixed error in migration script for old savegames of last version

endlessloop: Fixed endless loop in simulation, related to no co2, low energy and co2 releasers with greenhouses ⁴

dying: Fixed more problems of missing cleanup at dying persons

crash: Endless loops that create Special events will be ignored and not crashing the game anymore. ²

calculation: Added Consistency check for wrong caluclated appearance value ¹

audio: Fixed Talking Audio Sound started before the other person arrived

Added

camera: Added holding shift with w a s d will move the camera with x2 speed (for larger ships)

emergency: Added SpecialEvent for Bad air, to show it earlier to the player and go back to live speed

emergency: Changed also all Lights in the rooms to the emergency color

feedback: Added tutorial, gametime and fire feedback

feedback: Created basics for dynamic Feedback System

gameevent: Added second massive CME event thats severe

gameevent: Added Coronal Mass ejection Event

gameevent: Added GameEvent for person supply changes and one positive one negative game event for that.

gameevent: Added Avatar and voice to the game event popup

gameevent: Added possible Supplyship Cost effect and a new event for it

gameevent: Added SupplyResource amount and delta effect

gameevent: Added Basics for GameEvents and its scheduling mechanism

gameevents: Added support for randomized price and delta changes for game events

i18n: Added Copy to clipboard button to Headline in Translator Tool

light: Make Light of emergency fade in and out, to keep an alerting momentum

lighting: Added orange emergency lighting in case of bad air

migration: Added migration script to fix sound positions for old savegames

objectives: Added higher skilled persons to Primary objective Rewards

persons: Generated Persons max wanted room can be configured

pimenu: Added rescue of person to pimenu

radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Working speed of the persons

radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Walking speed of the persons

radiation: Added Radiation of the Sun

radiation: Added Sun Radiation

radiation: Added Radiation of room is the delta of the radiation dose of the persons in the room

roompart: Changed NewRoom to directly choose the new RoomType before placing a room

roompart: Added Shielded RoomPart

roomtype: Added description for room Types in the BuildMenu

savegame: Support double2 3 4 for savegames

simulation: Added ContentMultiplyers for Resource Content, to support dynamic shielding for rooms

slot: Added Rescue O2Mask Slot, that will be used if a person is unconcious due to lack of oxygen

slots: Converted O2Mask and FireExtinguisher to separate Resource Types

sound: Added Alarm sound on Bad air

sound: Added sound for cleaning the floor

sound: Added Talking sound for persons, depending on their gender

sound: Added sound for inflatable Walls not only on selection, but as regular world elements

sound: Added another constructing sound

sound: Added more Sounds for playing, and workbenches

sound: Added sound for 3D Printer

sound: Added sounds for purification plant

sound: Added Extension sound for Photovoltaic Panel and Ship Radiator

sound: Added sound for CH4 Engine

sound: Added sounds for generator and co2 filter

sound: Added fade in/out by volume and pitch for Item Sounds

sound: Added dynamic Pitch and Volume Adjustments for Item Sounds

sound: Added Flush Toilet Sound when person is finished

sound: Add possibility for volume and pitch updates related to the productivity

sound: Added Sound for some Lifesupport Items

sound: Basic for ItemSounds, related to the productivity

sound: Added Activity Sounds for walking, eating, sleeping, drinking, washing, cooking, constructing

sound: Added Basics for Person Activity Sounds

start: Added FireExtinguisher to the start ship, to deal with early fires

ui: Added UI for Content Multiplyers

ui: Added separate sun icon for radiation

ui: Added Percent to the supported Units

ui: Added SupplyEffect over time to the Supply Popup

ui: Added Confirm Popup to buy a new Ship with help ¹

ui: Added Tooltips for ResourceType summaries ¹