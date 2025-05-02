 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18295729 Edited 2 May 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • audio: Fixed Talking Audio Sound started before the other person arrived

  • calculation: Added Consistency check for wrong caluclated appearance value ¹

  • crash: Endless loops that create Special events will be ignored and not crashing the game anymore. ²

  • dying: Fixed more problems of missing cleanup at dying persons

  • dying: Fixed problem with dying persons

  • endlessloop: Fixed endless loop in simulation, related to no co2, low energy and co2 releasers with greenhouses ⁴

  • error: Fixed error in migration script for old savegames of last version

  • error: Fixed errors with some rooms regarding to new sound systems

  • exception: Fixed nullpointer on first start

  • fait: Fixed bug where persons might not unfait until selected

  • groups: Temporary Oxygenmasks was choosable in Group Setup ⁵.name

  • i18n: Fixed some spelling issues ¹

  • i18n: Fixed internal Typo of UseService

  • light: Fixed light-settings for to drop items and rooms ⁵.name

  • o2mask: Fixed wrong slot state whem changing from section with bad air to good air

  • o2mask: Fixed wrong showing consumer number when using oxygenmasks

  • o2mask: Persons put o2 mask back on high co2 levels

  • objective: In Construction Rooms was used for the environment objectives in special cases ¹

  • priority: Fixed maintainpriority could be setup in dismantled items, what is not needed

  • savegame: Fixed savegames with new GameEvents

  • savegame: After loading a game, sometimes the selected entity is not selected anymore

  • simulation: Fixed removing items with appearance didn't remove appearance fromthe room

  • simulation: Allowed special resources to become negative (like appearance). Fixed wrong appearance value

  • simulation: Fixed bug where free space of storages could not be used for auto transportation

  • simulation: Fixed some endless loops regarding to special setup and low needs ²

  • slots: Person with 2 fire extinguisher slots stopped extinguish fire after the first one was empty

  • sound: Sound was still not completely muted when the game was paused ²

  • sound: Fixed on Faraway zoom level you could hear the sounds from the other side of the circle

  • sound: Fixed Effects in game could not be changed in menu ⁵.name

  • sound: Fixed bug when loading games in rare cases with new sound system

  • storage: Fixed garbage could be dropped into gas storages ⁶

  • toxicair: New Build rooms don't get the a ToxicAir Event ⁵.name

  • tutorial: Hide Eye menu in tutorials when no button is included in the menu ¹

  • ui: Fixed errors on Buttons in special scenes

  • ui: Fixed Scale of MainManu when having high UI Scale ²

  • warning: Fixed warning when closing Feedback Popup

Added

  • camera: Added holding shift with w a s d will move the camera with x2 speed (for larger ships)

  • emergency: Added SpecialEvent for Bad air, to show it earlier to the player and go back to live speed

  • emergency: Changed also all Lights in the rooms to the emergency color

  • feedback: Added tutorial, gametime and fire feedback

  • feedback: Created basics for dynamic Feedback System

  • gameevent: Added second massive CME event thats severe

  • gameevent: Added Coronal Mass ejection Event

  • gameevent: Added GameEvent for person supply changes and one positive one negative game event for that.

  • gameevent: Added Avatar and voice to the game event popup

  • gameevent: Added possible Supplyship Cost effect and a new event for it

  • gameevent: Added SupplyResource amount and delta effect

  • gameevent: Added Basics for GameEvents and its scheduling mechanism

  • gameevents: Added support for randomized price and delta changes for game events

  • i18n: Added Copy to clipboard button to Headline in Translator Tool

  • light: Make Light of emergency fade in and out, to keep an alerting momentum

  • lighting: Added orange emergency lighting in case of bad air

  • migration: Added migration script to fix sound positions for old savegames

  • objectives: Added higher skilled persons to Primary objective Rewards

  • persons: Generated Persons max wanted room can be configured

  • pimenu: Added rescue of person to pimenu

  • radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Working speed of the persons

  • radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Walking speed of the persons

  • radiation: Added Radiation of the Sun

  • radiation: Added Sun Radiation

  • radiation: Added Radiation of room is the delta of the radiation dose of the persons in the room

  • roompart: Changed NewRoom to directly choose the new RoomType before placing a room

  • roompart: Added Shielded RoomPart

  • roomtype: Added description for room Types in the BuildMenu

  • savegame: Support double2 3 4 for savegames

  • simulation: Added ContentMultiplyers for Resource Content, to support dynamic shielding for rooms

  • slot: Added Rescue O2Mask Slot, that will be used if a person is unconcious due to lack of oxygen

  • slots: Converted O2Mask and FireExtinguisher to separate Resource Types

  • sound: Added Alarm sound on Bad air

  • sound: Added sound for cleaning the floor

  • sound: Added Talking sound for persons, depending on their gender

  • sound: Added sound for inflatable Walls not only on selection, but as regular world elements

  • sound: Added another constructing sound

  • sound: Added more Sounds for playing, and workbenches

  • sound: Added sound for 3D Printer

  • sound: Added sounds for purification plant

  • sound: Added Extension sound for Photovoltaic Panel and Ship Radiator

  • sound: Added sound for CH4 Engine

  • sound: Added sounds for generator and co2 filter

  • sound: Added fade in/out by volume and pitch for Item Sounds

  • sound: Added dynamic Pitch and Volume Adjustments for Item Sounds

  • sound: Added Flush Toilet Sound when person is finished

  • sound: Add possibility for volume and pitch updates related to the productivity

  • sound: Added Sound for some Lifesupport Items

  • sound: Basic for ItemSounds, related to the productivity

  • sound: Added Activity Sounds for walking, eating, sleeping, drinking, washing, cooking, constructing

  • sound: Added Basics for Person Activity Sounds

  • start: Added FireExtinguisher to the start ship, to deal with early fires

  • ui: Added UI for Content Multiplyers

  • ui: Added separate sun icon for radiation

  • ui: Added Percent to the supported Units

  • ui: Added SupplyEffect over time to the Supply Popup

  • ui: Added Confirm Popup to buy a new Ship with help ¹

  • ui: Added Tooltips for ResourceType summaries ¹

  • ui: Added Help Marker for Use once input resources

Improved

  • audio: Mute Audio-Effects when the game is paused (like in mainmeni) ¹

  • core: Support Simulation Tasks from other assemblies

  • difficulty: Removed Shelf from starting crew room

  • editor: Support for float2 fields with units

  • feedback: Dont show game feedback popup for tutorials

  • feedback: Better star rating feedback

  • feedback: Prevent showing feedback screen inside of a tutorial

  • feedback: Make Feedback disableable for Game Owners

  • feedback: Only show feedback when the playtime was longer than 5min

  • feedback: Prevent showing new Feedback over game ending feedback

  • gameevent: Stop Timewarps when a gameevent start

  • i18n: Small text improvements ²

  • i18n: Renamed Person Groups headline ¹

  • i18n: Some slight I18n improvements ³

  • o2mask: Person uses the Rescue O2Mask for himself too

  • resources: Added Container Content for special kind of resources like noise, appearance and radiation

  • roomeditor: Only one roomType per room is now allowed

  • savegame: Optimized savegame loading time

  • slots: Make all Slot ResourceTypes in blue Boxes and align also tools to the new design

  • slots: Added Migartion script for O2Mask and Fireextinguisher Boxes

  • sound: Removed dynamic MaxDistance, and replaced it with a fixed curve

  • sound: Adapted the maxDistance for all audio sources, so it feels better in the game

  • sound: Start Looping Audio at random position for loading bigger savegames

  • sound: Added Sound for Threadmil

  • sound: Jobified new Audio System, to run every frame checks on other cpu threads

  • sound: More caching for new sound system

  • sound: Adapt Sounds to GameSpeed

  • sound: Adapt walking sound to walking speed

  • tutorial: Crew in tutorial get optimist and solo trait to not get mad ¹

  • ui: Improved Stringify for resources with Units that have lower preciction (like bar or Sv)

  • ui: Removed UI Panels for Temperature for Sections that have no Temperature ¹

  • ui: More space for Popups to prevent overlap the Close button with the style

  • unity: Updated to new Unity Versions

  • unity: Updated to new Unity

Balancing

  • easy: On easy, the persons have now better traits and less room requirements

Thanks to uniqueuser_name¹, uniqueusername², awhahoo³, stonewofl⁴, uniqueuser⁵, Silverstone⁶ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Generationship-Playtest-windows64 Depot 1641461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link