Fixes
-
audio: Fixed Talking Audio Sound started before the other person arrived
-
calculation: Added Consistency check for wrong caluclated appearance value ¹
-
crash: Endless loops that create Special events will be ignored and not crashing the game anymore. ²
-
dying: Fixed more problems of missing cleanup at dying persons
-
dying: Fixed problem with dying persons
-
endlessloop: Fixed endless loop in simulation, related to no co2, low energy and co2 releasers with greenhouses ⁴
-
error: Fixed error in migration script for old savegames of last version
-
error: Fixed errors with some rooms regarding to new sound systems
-
exception: Fixed nullpointer on first start
-
fait: Fixed bug where persons might not unfait until selected
-
groups: Temporary Oxygenmasks was choosable in Group Setup ⁵.name
-
i18n: Fixed some spelling issues ¹
-
i18n: Fixed internal Typo of UseService
-
light: Fixed light-settings for to drop items and rooms ⁵.name
-
o2mask: Fixed wrong slot state whem changing from section with bad air to good air
-
o2mask: Fixed wrong showing consumer number when using oxygenmasks
-
o2mask: Persons put o2 mask back on high co2 levels
-
objective: In Construction Rooms was used for the environment objectives in special cases ¹
-
priority: Fixed maintainpriority could be setup in dismantled items, what is not needed
-
savegame: Fixed savegames with new GameEvents
-
savegame: After loading a game, sometimes the selected entity is not selected anymore
-
simulation: Fixed removing items with appearance didn't remove appearance fromthe room
-
simulation: Allowed special resources to become negative (like appearance). Fixed wrong appearance value
-
simulation: Fixed bug where free space of storages could not be used for auto transportation
-
simulation: Fixed some endless loops regarding to special setup and low needs ²
-
slots: Person with 2 fire extinguisher slots stopped extinguish fire after the first one was empty
-
sound: Sound was still not completely muted when the game was paused ²
-
sound: Fixed on Faraway zoom level you could hear the sounds from the other side of the circle
-
sound: Fixed Effects in game could not be changed in menu ⁵.name
-
sound: Fixed bug when loading games in rare cases with new sound system
-
storage: Fixed garbage could be dropped into gas storages ⁶
-
toxicair: New Build rooms don't get the a ToxicAir Event ⁵.name
-
tutorial: Hide Eye menu in tutorials when no button is included in the menu ¹
-
ui: Fixed errors on Buttons in special scenes
-
ui: Fixed Scale of MainManu when having high UI Scale ²
-
warning: Fixed warning when closing Feedback Popup
Added
-
camera: Added holding shift with w a s d will move the camera with x2 speed (for larger ships)
-
emergency: Added SpecialEvent for Bad air, to show it earlier to the player and go back to live speed
-
emergency: Changed also all Lights in the rooms to the emergency color
-
feedback: Added tutorial, gametime and fire feedback
-
feedback: Created basics for dynamic Feedback System
-
gameevent: Added second massive CME event thats severe
-
gameevent: Added Coronal Mass ejection Event
-
gameevent: Added GameEvent for person supply changes and one positive one negative game event for that.
-
gameevent: Added Avatar and voice to the game event popup
-
gameevent: Added possible Supplyship Cost effect and a new event for it
-
gameevent: Added SupplyResource amount and delta effect
-
gameevent: Added Basics for GameEvents and its scheduling mechanism
-
gameevents: Added support for randomized price and delta changes for game events
-
i18n: Added Copy to clipboard button to Headline in Translator Tool
-
light: Make Light of emergency fade in and out, to keep an alerting momentum
-
lighting: Added orange emergency lighting in case of bad air
-
migration: Added migration script to fix sound positions for old savegames
-
objectives: Added higher skilled persons to Primary objective Rewards
-
persons: Generated Persons max wanted room can be configured
-
pimenu: Added rescue of person to pimenu
-
radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Working speed of the persons
-
radiation: Radiation Dose now impacts the Walking speed of the persons
-
radiation: Added Radiation of the Sun
-
radiation: Added Sun Radiation
-
radiation: Added Radiation of room is the delta of the radiation dose of the persons in the room
-
roompart: Changed NewRoom to directly choose the new RoomType before placing a room
-
roompart: Added Shielded RoomPart
-
roomtype: Added description for room Types in the BuildMenu
-
savegame: Support double2 3 4 for savegames
-
simulation: Added ContentMultiplyers for Resource Content, to support dynamic shielding for rooms
-
slot: Added Rescue O2Mask Slot, that will be used if a person is unconcious due to lack of oxygen
-
slots: Converted O2Mask and FireExtinguisher to separate Resource Types
-
sound: Added Alarm sound on Bad air
-
sound: Added sound for cleaning the floor
-
sound: Added Talking sound for persons, depending on their gender
-
sound: Added sound for inflatable Walls not only on selection, but as regular world elements
-
sound: Added another constructing sound
-
sound: Added more Sounds for playing, and workbenches
-
sound: Added sound for 3D Printer
-
sound: Added sounds for purification plant
-
sound: Added Extension sound for Photovoltaic Panel and Ship Radiator
-
sound: Added sound for CH4 Engine
-
sound: Added sounds for generator and co2 filter
-
sound: Added fade in/out by volume and pitch for Item Sounds
-
sound: Added dynamic Pitch and Volume Adjustments for Item Sounds
-
sound: Added Flush Toilet Sound when person is finished
-
sound: Add possibility for volume and pitch updates related to the productivity
-
sound: Added Sound for some Lifesupport Items
-
sound: Basic for ItemSounds, related to the productivity
-
sound: Added Activity Sounds for walking, eating, sleeping, drinking, washing, cooking, constructing
-
sound: Added Basics for Person Activity Sounds
-
start: Added FireExtinguisher to the start ship, to deal with early fires
-
ui: Added UI for Content Multiplyers
-
ui: Added separate sun icon for radiation
-
ui: Added Percent to the supported Units
-
ui: Added SupplyEffect over time to the Supply Popup
-
ui: Added Confirm Popup to buy a new Ship with help ¹
-
ui: Added Tooltips for ResourceType summaries ¹
-
ui: Added Help Marker for Use once input resources
Improved
-
audio: Mute Audio-Effects when the game is paused (like in mainmeni) ¹
-
core: Support Simulation Tasks from other assemblies
-
difficulty: Removed Shelf from starting crew room
-
editor: Support for float2 fields with units
-
feedback: Dont show game feedback popup for tutorials
-
feedback: Better star rating feedback
-
feedback: Prevent showing feedback screen inside of a tutorial
-
feedback: Make Feedback disableable for Game Owners
-
feedback: Only show feedback when the playtime was longer than 5min
-
feedback: Prevent showing new Feedback over game ending feedback
-
gameevent: Stop Timewarps when a gameevent start
-
i18n: Small text improvements ²
-
i18n: Renamed Person Groups headline ¹
-
i18n: Some slight I18n improvements ³
-
o2mask: Person uses the Rescue O2Mask for himself too
-
resources: Added Container Content for special kind of resources like noise, appearance and radiation
-
roomeditor: Only one roomType per room is now allowed
-
savegame: Optimized savegame loading time
-
slots: Make all Slot ResourceTypes in blue Boxes and align also tools to the new design
-
slots: Added Migartion script for O2Mask and Fireextinguisher Boxes
-
sound: Removed dynamic MaxDistance, and replaced it with a fixed curve
-
sound: Adapted the maxDistance for all audio sources, so it feels better in the game
-
sound: Start Looping Audio at random position for loading bigger savegames
-
sound: Added Sound for Threadmil
-
sound: Jobified new Audio System, to run every frame checks on other cpu threads
-
sound: More caching for new sound system
-
sound: Adapt Sounds to GameSpeed
-
sound: Adapt walking sound to walking speed
-
tutorial: Crew in tutorial get optimist and solo trait to not get mad ¹
-
ui: Improved Stringify for resources with Units that have lower preciction (like bar or Sv)
-
ui: Removed UI Panels for Temperature for Sections that have no Temperature ¹
-
ui: More space for Popups to prevent overlap the Close button with the style
-
unity: Updated to new Unity Versions
-
unity: Updated to new Unity
Balancing
- easy: On easy, the persons have now better traits and less room requirements
