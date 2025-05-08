Hey fight fans,
This is our 4th update in 5 weeks, packed with gameplay improvements and bug fixes! Read all the details below:
Gameplay improvements
-
Reworked our evasive movements to make them more viable. Players will now be able to use the dodge, slip, weave, and diagonal dodges to avoid punches and counter their opponent.
-
Blocked punches now cost less stamina than a missed punch, but more than a landed punch.
Bugs fixed
-
Fixed a bug where allowing the announcer cutscene to play could cause desync in online fights.
-
Fixed an issue in career where players would get stuck in infinite loading screen attempting to load fight rewards.
-
Fixed issue where Otto Wallin was announced as the wrong fighter.
-
Fixed a bug where body jabs/straights wouldn't cause damage if the opponent was blocking high.
#TeamUndisputed 👑
