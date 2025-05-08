 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18295724 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey fight fans,

This is our 4th update in 5 weeks, packed with gameplay improvements and bug fixes! Read all the details below:

Gameplay improvements

  • Reworked our evasive movements to make them more viable. Players will now be able to use the dodge, slip, weave, and diagonal dodges to avoid punches and counter their opponent.

  • Blocked punches now cost less stamina than a missed punch, but more than a landed punch.

Bugs fixed

  • Fixed a bug where allowing the announcer cutscene to play could cause desync in online fights.

  • Fixed an issue in career where players would get stuck in infinite loading screen attempting to load fight rewards.

  • Fixed issue where Otto Wallin was announced as the wrong fighter.

  • Fixed a bug where body jabs/straights wouldn't cause damage if the opponent was blocking high.

#TeamUndisputed 👑

Changed files in this update

Depot 1451191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link