Hey everyone,

Patch 1.3 is out now for The Last of Us Part II Remastered!

This update contains a variety of bug fixes based on player feedback. We've added the missing blood drip effect, resolved issues related to controller inputs, and improved stability.

This update also includes several visual bug fixes related to animations and lighting in ultrawide cutscenes. Check out the patch notes below for more details on the contents of this patch.

The teams at Nixxes and Naughty Dog are closely monitoring player feedback and crash reports and are working on additional updates with additional more bug fixes and improvements.

Thank you all for playing The Last of Us Part II on PC and sharing your feedback with us!

Patch 1.3 Release Notes – v1.3.10430.0406

The dynamic blood drip effect is now visible on body parts when shot or wounded by a melee attack.

Fixed a bug that caused blood splatter screen effects to briefly disappear when quickly moving the camera or dodging, if upscaling was enabled.

Resolved a crash that occurred for some players when performing a quick turn after completing an interaction.

Fixed a bug that could cause PlayStation DualSense controllers to become less responsive and lose functionality over time when using Steam Input.

Adaptive Triggers are now functional when using a PlayStation DualSense controller with Steam Input enabled.

Addressed a bug that caused noise and flickering on camera rotation while aiming through a rifle scope with upscaling enabled.

Resolved a bug that caused Steam Status to show “At the Main Menu” when playing No Return.

Fixed a bug that introduced ghosting when FSR Frame Generation was used with a display resolution lower than the native screen resolution.

Fixed a visual bug that caused lighting in dark underwater sections to appear pixelated when both upscaling and motion blur were enabled.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some players to fall out of bounds while riding on horseback through Seattle.

Various visual bug fixes related to animation and lighting in ultrawide cutscenes.

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.