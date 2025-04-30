 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295675 Edited 30 April 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.

New Features:

  • Gravestones can now be destroyed
  • Most food items can now be destroyed
  • Ferns can now be destroyed
  • Ivy can now be destroyed
  • Added server settings for Calling points gain over time and officers being able to spawn on officers

Changes and fixes:

  • Wheat and other flora is now easier to destroy
  • Branches are now easier to destroy
  • Fixed an issue causing players to turn into ghouls
  • Fixed an issue making server lagg out when spawning in props while the match is running
  • Increased build up zone on Nimy Bridge for defenders
  • Fixed basements absorbing bots on Crossroads
  • Added a barn to the C capture point on St. Quentin Canal
  • Changed brightness and sky and light effects
  • Changed fog effect colors slightly
  • Updated background music tracks with newer versions
  • Increased flamethrower damage slightly
  • Increased range of lantern lights
  • Made chat hide a little slower
  • Fixed shell counter not resetting properly between maps
  • Fixed some code to stop spam messages in the player log
  • A team can now only have up to 5 sapper spawned lights before they are despawned
  • Sapper lights now despawn after a minute of no one using them
  • Downed people do no longer count towards damaging sapper spawns
  • Fixed a few strings
  • Removed friendly fire text on start of map
  • You no longer get knocked off when reviving people

Changed files in this update

