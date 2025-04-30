We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
New Features:
- Gravestones can now be destroyed
- Most food items can now be destroyed
- Ferns can now be destroyed
- Ivy can now be destroyed
- Added server settings for Calling points gain over time and officers being able to spawn on officers
Changes and fixes:
- Wheat and other flora is now easier to destroy
- Branches are now easier to destroy
- Fixed an issue causing players to turn into ghouls
- Fixed an issue making server lagg out when spawning in props while the match is running
- Increased build up zone on Nimy Bridge for defenders
- Fixed basements absorbing bots on Crossroads
- Added a barn to the C capture point on St. Quentin Canal
- Changed brightness and sky and light effects
- Changed fog effect colors slightly
- Updated background music tracks with newer versions
- Increased flamethrower damage slightly
- Increased range of lantern lights
- Made chat hide a little slower
- Fixed shell counter not resetting properly between maps
- Fixed some code to stop spam messages in the player log
- A team can now only have up to 5 sapper spawned lights before they are despawned
- Sapper lights now despawn after a minute of no one using them
- Downed people do no longer count towards damaging sapper spawns
- Fixed a few strings
- Removed friendly fire text on start of map
- You no longer get knocked off when reviving people
Changed files in this update