 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18295669 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!

We’re excited to introduce new Reputation Player Ranks to the game!
Starting today, players can climb through fresh new tiers based on their reputation score.

Name Reputation
Dread Sovereign -5500000
Doom Herald -5750000
Scavenger -6000000
Graverobber -6250000
Marauder -6500000
Defiler -6750000
Bane -7000000
Reaper -7250000
Plaguebringer -7500000
Desecrator -7750000
Soulstealer -8000000
Name Reputation
Wanderer 5250000
Forager 5500000
Rescuer 5750000
Liberator 6000000
Hopebringer 6250000
Lightbearer 6500000
Unity Keeper 6750000
Ashwalker 7000000
Deadzone Savior 7250000
Bridgebuilder 7500000
Shieldhand 7750000
Last Light 8000000

The team is now focusing on the upcoming Survival wipe.
This wipe will bring changes to loot, the skill tree, and introduce new missions!

Changed files in this update

Windows The War Z Content Depot 226701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link