Hey Survivors!

We’re excited to introduce new Reputation Player Ranks to the game!

Starting today, players can climb through fresh new tiers based on their reputation score.

Name Reputation Dread Sovereign -5500000 Doom Herald -5750000 Scavenger -6000000 Graverobber -6250000 Marauder -6500000 Defiler -6750000 Bane -7000000 Reaper -7250000 Plaguebringer -7500000 Desecrator -7750000 Soulstealer -8000000

Name Reputation Wanderer 5250000 Forager 5500000 Rescuer 5750000 Liberator 6000000 Hopebringer 6250000 Lightbearer 6500000 Unity Keeper 6750000 Ashwalker 7000000 Deadzone Savior 7250000 Bridgebuilder 7500000 Shieldhand 7750000 Last Light 8000000

The team is now focusing on the upcoming Survival wipe.

This wipe will bring changes to loot, the skill tree, and introduce new missions!