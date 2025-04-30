 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295668 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Adjusted Repair cooldown and AI usage of the Chieftess' Wastelander.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when starting the game.
  • Fixed a crash when loading an older save beyond The Deep.
  • Fixed Wastelander not having the Large trait.
  • Fixed Flesh Tree, Temple of Cr'la and Erebus Excavator not giving rewards.
  • Fixed Interference Protocols being able to target Titans.
  • Fixed Enriched Alloys being able to target non-ranged units under some circumstances.
  • Fixed ICAR Fluid Deflector and Stolen Flesh not marked as buffs.
  • Fixed a Hollow Warlord dialogue line.
  • Fixed some typos.

Changed files in this update

