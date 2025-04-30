Balance
- Adjusted Repair cooldown and AI usage of the Chieftess' Wastelander.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur when starting the game.
- Fixed a crash when loading an older save beyond The Deep.
- Fixed Wastelander not having the Large trait.
- Fixed Flesh Tree, Temple of Cr'la and Erebus Excavator not giving rewards.
- Fixed Interference Protocols being able to target Titans.
- Fixed Enriched Alloys being able to target non-ranged units under some circumstances.
- Fixed ICAR Fluid Deflector and Stolen Flesh not marked as buffs.
- Fixed a Hollow Warlord dialogue line.
- Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update