Kasimir has learned how to build modern animal stalls. (Outdated stalls must be destroyed before placing new ones.) If the building housing the new stall has a completed electrical installation, cows and goats inside will milk themselves. The collected milk accumulates in a tank and must be gathered manually.



Bags, packages, crates, and other handheld containers can now be thrown towards chests and storage structures.



The harvester, chaff cutter, and threshing machine have been given a bag-ejecting function. This makes it easy to transfer the output from these machines onto a cart, trailer, or into storage.



Kasimir can now instantly assess the contents of any cart or trailer.



You no longer have to sell everything directly from the cart or trailer. You can precisely choose what and how much Kasimir will sell to each trader.



If Kasimir parks the seeder right next to a storage or seed chest, he can quickly transfer large amounts of seeds using the UI.



Larger quantities of milk no longer appear as a regular sack. We now have a nice, classic milk can.

You can now get rid of the indestructible hollyhocks and sunflowers growing near the house.

Dismantling and packing up a wardrobe or cupboard will no longer destroy everything stored inside.

Using sourdough for bread now returns an empty jar.

A new cow color variant has appeared in Zalesie: the classic black and white dairy cow.

When purchasing items that don’t appear directly in your inventory, the camera now clearly shows where they’ve been placed.

The journal now contains a list of all completed quests.

We’ve improved the appearance of mature rapeseed, but the sowing season remains unchanged. We're not ready for winter crops just yet.

When trimming branches from a felled tree, they now go directly into Kasimir's inventory.

You can jump off a ladder even if there’s no nearby surface to safely land on.

From time to time, we’ll bother you with questions. Please don’t ignore Fluffy asking for attention in the main menu. With your help, we’ll make Farmer’s Life an even better game!

The newer tractor is now slightly more powerful, because it's a shame for it to pull a plow at the same speed as Kasimir's old tractor.