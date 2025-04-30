Hey Survivors!
We’re excited to introduce new Reputation Player Ranks to the game!
Starting today, players can climb through fresh new tiers based on their reputation score.
|Name
|Reputation
|Dread Sovereign
|-5500000
|Doom Herald
|-5750000
|Scavenger
|-6000000
|Graverobber
|-6250000
|Marauder
|-6500000
|Defiler
|-6750000
|Bane
|-7000000
|Reaper
|-7250000
|Plaguebringer
|-7500000
|Desecrator
|-7750000
|Soulstealer
|-8000000
|Name
|Reputation
|Wanderer
|5250000
|Forager
|5500000
|Rescuer
|5750000
|Liberator
|6000000
|Hopebringer
|6250000
|Lightbearer
|6500000
|Unity Keeper
|6750000
|Ashwalker
|7000000
|Deadzone Savior
|7250000
|Bridgebuilder
|7500000
|Shieldhand
|7750000
|Last Light
|8000000
The team is now focusing on the upcoming Survival wipe.
This wipe will bring changes to loot, the skill tree, and introduce new missions!
