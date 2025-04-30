We’ve just released a new hotfix addressing several issues reported by the community. Here’s what’s included:
-
Fixed an issue with the Rufous quest not completing correctly
-
Fixed session invites not working
-
Revised pebbles cost
-
Fixed inventory display issues on some creatures
-
Fixed creatures occasionally failing to respond to dismount and attack commands when mounted on clients
-
Increased the time loose items remain in the game world to 30 minutes
-
Fixed a stabling issue while mounting
-
Fixed a shelter bug when sleeping
-
Mosquitos now also appear in the morning
-
Fixed a bug where the revival item wasn’t consumed when used on a client
-
Normal bees now drop honey crumble
-
Other minor bug fixes and optimizations
Also, a note: we addressed an issue that was impacting private servers following last week's update. Private servers should now be functioning as expected.
Thank you for continuing to share your feedback and helping us improve Smalland!
If you experience any new issues, please let us know on the forums or in the official Discord.
Changed files in this update