We’ve just released a new hotfix addressing several issues reported by the community. Here’s what’s included:

Fixed an issue with the Rufous quest not completing correctly

Fixed session invites not working

Revised pebbles cost

Fixed inventory display issues on some creatures

Fixed creatures occasionally failing to respond to dismount and attack commands when mounted on clients

Increased the time loose items remain in the game world to 30 minutes

Fixed a stabling issue while mounting

Fixed a shelter bug when sleeping

Mosquitos now also appear in the morning

Fixed a bug where the revival item wasn’t consumed when used on a client

Normal bees now drop honey crumble

Other minor bug fixes and optimizations

Also, a note: we addressed an issue that was impacting private servers following last week's update. Private servers should now be functioning as expected.

Thank you for continuing to share your feedback and helping us improve Smalland!

If you experience any new issues, please let us know on the forums or in the official Discord.