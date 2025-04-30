This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone, it’s finally here — the meta-progression update is done and up on the experimental branch!

Read on how to access the experimental branch here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2118810/view/536594572115968105?l=english

And with that out of the way, let's dive straight into the main things we added:

Alternate starting gear : You can unlock alternate starting equipment for your ships. In the first pass of this implementation, as you unlock equipment, you can also select it as a starting option on specific ships. In the near future, we plan to add more interesting and unique starting equipment you can unlock. Stay tuned!

Equipment unlocks : This is a main part of the meta-progression update, meant to give new players a more guided experience as they go through the game for the first few hours, letting them gradually unlock and play with more equipment and mechanics, rather than overwhelming them with too much complexity out of the gate.

Player profiles : We now support multiple player profiles, so whether you want to see the new meta-progression with a new player profile, or you have someone else who wants to play Breachway from your PC, just create a new profile in the main menu and you're ready to go.

New subsystem drop logic : Paired with the equipment unlocks, subsystems will only appear for equipment pieces you have unlocked.

Additionally, each faction now has chances of dropping subsystems from specific categories, rather than all elite units being able to drop any subsystem. This gives you more control if you are looking to make a specific build work.

Reworked ship unlock conditions: This goes hand in hand with the new equipment unlock conditions and gives players access to more ships as they play the game, rather than gate them behind reaching a particular location or boss.

Besides this, we did the usual bug-fixing pass, trying to reproduce and fix all of the reported bugs, and we've gotten through most of the cases.

Once this has had a few days of testing, we will finally roll it out on the main branch, complete with some new achievements and perks, with more on the way soon after!

We’re very grateful for your continued support — it means a lot. Whether you’re leaving feedback, testing out new features, reporting bugs, or just enjoying the game, you’re helping us improve Breachway every day. Most changes in the meta-progression update are a direct result of your feedback.

– The Breachway Team