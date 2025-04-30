 Skip to content

30 April 2025
Bug Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where splitting items could result in item duplication.

  • Fixed invisible wall issues in the wild boar boss scene.

  • Items in the backpack can now be directly stacked into the camp storage box.

  • Materials stored in the camp can now be used directly when crafting buildings or items at camp—no need to carry them on the character.

  • Changed the backpack shortcut key to Tab, placing it closer to the directional keys for easier access.

  • Improved the task description for the Rabbit Expert quest.

  • Enhanced the interaction with task guidance arrows—hovering the mouse over them now reveals more detailed quest info.

  • Enlarged the clickable area of the arrow when selling items to improve usability.

  • Fixed an issue where the mining mole couldn't be harvested for genes.

  • Fixed a bug that caused duplicate charges when going out to mine.

  • Fixed an issue where hired workers couldn’t be dismissed after arriving at the base and would remain indefinitely.

