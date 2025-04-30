Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed an issue where splitting items could result in item duplication.

Fixed invisible wall issues in the wild boar boss scene.

Items in the backpack can now be directly stacked into the camp storage box.

Materials stored in the camp can now be used directly when crafting buildings or items at camp—no need to carry them on the character.

Changed the backpack shortcut key to Tab, placing it closer to the directional keys for easier access.

Improved the task description for the Rabbit Expert quest.

Enhanced the interaction with task guidance arrows—hovering the mouse over them now reveals more detailed quest info.

Enlarged the clickable area of the arrow when selling items to improve usability.

Fixed an issue where the mining mole couldn't be harvested for genes.

Fixed a bug that caused duplicate charges when going out to mine.