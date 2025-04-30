Time for a second round of bugfixes and improvements :)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a graphical issue with vent covers
- Fixed the case of dissappearing skirting
- Fixed a scaling issue with Inventory (Pause)
- Fixed a bug where staying in LeapFrog during Cleanup wasn't fatal
Improvements
- Increased Duration of Shutdown to 3 minutes, Siren to 30s
- Improved Sensitivity Slider values, might need new adjustment on existing installs
- Added FOV Slider to options, default starting value is old FOV
- Removed weights physics interfering with each other for easier use
If you reported an issue that is not on the list, we are still working on it, don't fret! Thanks again and good luck escaping,
Bandaloop Games Team
Changed files in this update