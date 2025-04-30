Time for a second round of bugfixes and improvements :)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a graphical issue with vent covers

Fixed the case of dissappearing skirting

Fixed a scaling issue with Inventory (Pause)

Fixed a bug where staying in LeapFrog during Cleanup wasn't fatal

Improvements

Increased Duration of Shutdown to 3 minutes, Siren to 30s

Improved Sensitivity Slider values, might need new adjustment on existing installs

Added FOV Slider to options, default starting value is old FOV

Removed weights physics interfering with each other for easier use

If you reported an issue that is not on the list, we are still working on it, don't fret! Thanks again and good luck escaping,

Bandaloop Games Team