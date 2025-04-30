 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18295470 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:20:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Time for a second round of bugfixes and improvements :)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a graphical issue with vent covers
  • Fixed the case of dissappearing skirting
  • Fixed a scaling issue with Inventory (Pause)
  • Fixed a bug where staying in LeapFrog during Cleanup wasn't fatal

Improvements

  • Increased Duration of Shutdown to 3 minutes, Siren to 30s
  • Improved Sensitivity Slider values, might need new adjustment on existing installs
  • Added FOV Slider to options, default starting value is old FOV
  • Removed weights physics interfering with each other for easier use

If you reported an issue that is not on the list, we are still working on it, don't fret! Thanks again and good luck escaping,
Bandaloop Games Team

