**

Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?

By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)

**

1) Gameplay Adjustments:

● Removed the "Max Allowed Ping for Matchmaking" option from [Settings] → [Gameplay].

● Ping limits are now fixed values:

Quick Match & Bot Matches: 130 ms

Ranked Match: 100 ms

Custom Matches are not affected by the matchmaking ping limit.

● Default settings updated in [Settings] → [Camera]:

Camera Target Height: 15 → 10

Camera Follow Speed: 10 → 30

● Ball Camera UI Changes:

When using the Ball Camera, only the icon is now displayed.

The Ball Camera button has been added to the "Button Guide".

2) Bug Fixes & Improvements:

● Fixed an issue where dashing into the ball spawner in Challenge and Training modes prevented players from picking up the ball.