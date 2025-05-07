 Skip to content

7 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

**

Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?

  • By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)
    **
Update content

1) Gameplay Adjustments:

● Removed the "Max Allowed Ping for Matchmaking" option from [Settings] → [Gameplay].

● Ping limits are now fixed values:

  • Quick Match & Bot Matches: 130 ms
  • Ranked Match: 100 ms
  • Custom Matches are not affected by the matchmaking ping limit.

● Default settings updated in [Settings] → [Camera]:

  • Camera Target Height: 15 → 10
  • Camera Follow Speed: 10 → 30

● Ball Camera UI Changes:

  • When using the Ball Camera, only the icon is now displayed.
  • The Ball Camera button has been added to the "Button Guide".

2) Bug Fixes & Improvements:

● Fixed an issue where dashing into the ball spawner in Challenge and Training modes prevented players from picking up the ball.

Changed files in this update

