**
Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?
- By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)
**
Update content
1) Gameplay Adjustments:
● Removed the "Max Allowed Ping for Matchmaking" option from [Settings] → [Gameplay].
● Ping limits are now fixed values:
- Quick Match & Bot Matches: 130 ms
- Ranked Match: 100 ms
- Custom Matches are not affected by the matchmaking ping limit.
● Default settings updated in [Settings] → [Camera]:
- Camera Target Height: 15 → 10
- Camera Follow Speed: 10 → 30
● Ball Camera UI Changes:
- When using the Ball Camera, only the icon is now displayed.
- The Ball Camera button has been added to the "Button Guide".
2) Bug Fixes & Improvements:
● Fixed an issue where dashing into the ball spawner in Challenge and Training modes prevented players from picking up the ball.
Changed files in this update