This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

Changelog

Interface

Rework the custom platforms' planel interface to send devkits and sign exclusivity deals: You can use a single button to max out the number of devkits you want to send. You can use a single button to max out the exclusive contract duration. Better user experience



Release panel

When a player sets a price that's too high for their custom platform (console), the game forcibly opens the release console panel - No more.

When a player sets a price that's too low for their custom platform (console), the game forcibly opens the release console panel - No more.

Mod support