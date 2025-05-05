Tech tree reset is now available!

There are conditions to resetting the club office tech tree and will be blocked until they are met. The following conditions to reset club office tech tree:

Can only have 1 or less homegrown star players in squad

Squad size must be 30 players or under

Daily deals

Visit the store each day to find new deals on tokens, card decks, shields, and more!

Broadcast building ads on Desktop

The broadcast building is now up and running again on desktop. Ads will now be viewable in-game and will not have a cooldown. Note that on desktop there is less ad inventory, so it's still handy to have the game on your phone if you want to get more views each day.

3D matches now hidden by default

3D match view controls have been disabled by default for new users signing up to the game. To enable, go to settings > debug > enable 3d match view controls. This is to make it even more obvious this is a work-in-progress, and to provide a more professional experience across the board for new users.

Minor fixes & improvements