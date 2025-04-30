Content update! As part of the new DLC (Hex Bots - Content Pack), there is now a new map and a new bot. I've also added character customization. There's also several improved aspects of the game, including the hex bot AI, UI elements, and some other QoL features and bug fixes.

The new map and hex bot is accessible after buying the DLC, although only the player that is hosting a lobby needs to have the DLC, all other players in the lobby will get automatic access for that match, for free!

New map: The Mines

A huge mine surrounded by factories. This map has more indoor areas, which can make the player feel more trapped in certain scenarios. There is also more vertical play compared to the first map.

New hex bot: The Poet

A more difficult hex bot that has a special ability; he turns invisible while not in chase. This makes him impossible to see or hear while he looks for players. When we goes for the attack, he will reveal himself and gain a short speed boost. This makes him much harder to deal with compared to the first hex bot, Ounce.

Character customization

If you have the content pack DLC, you get access to gold chests that give a random amount of gold. This gold can be used to buy new character models and accessories. Combine them as you please. There are currently 11 different player models, and 17 different accessories to choose from.

Patch notes:

General

Added new map: The Mines

Added new hex bot: The Poet

Added player customization

Added spectator mode

Increased player cap in each lobby from 4 to 8. The game can only start with 1-4 players, meaning any additional player beyond 4 has to spectate

Added UI elements for activating powerups. When a powerup is activated, an icon will show up on screen showing which powerup was activated. Additionally, all currently activated powerups will be displayed in the bottom left corner

Improved the AI of the hex bot, mostly the pathfinding aspect

The esc button will now close whichever UI window you have opened

When the hex bot is about to attack you, you will automatically leave the current UI window you've opened

Added height difference indicators to marked objects on the map. You can now see if a computer is above or below you

Servers and the activation tower will no longer be visible on the map when they aren't needed

Added some lighting inside the escape hatch to make it easier to see the exit

Improved the spawning of components, they should now be more evenly spread out, and they should spawn in more areas

Bug fixes