Greetings, operatives!

Patch 0.6.0 is out! This update brings a new location, quality of life features, and a network engine update.

Added

New location: Beast's Core



Ping system (Default: Middle Mouse Button)

Added a button to dismantle Modifiers into Samples.

Changes

Koldunak been reworked to be a more aggressive, engagement-focused enemy, rather than passively wandering the map.

Quick Slot Auto-Equip: For example, if you use your last bandage and a teammate drops you another, picking it up will automatically slot it into the same slot and equip it into your hands if they're empty.

You can now rebind the controls for cycling through quick slots (Default: Mouse Wheel).

Updated the underlying network engine. This foundational change should improve stability and help prevent certain network-related bugs long-term.

This patch is a bit smaller on the content side than we initially planned. Expect an announcement regarding our next steps by the next monday!