Greetings, operatives!
Patch 0.6.0 is out! This update brings a new location, quality of life features, and a network engine update.
Added
-
New location: Beast's Core
-
Ping system (Default: Middle Mouse Button)
-
Added a button to dismantle Modifiers into Samples.
Changes
-
Koldunak been reworked to be a more aggressive, engagement-focused enemy, rather than passively wandering the map.
-
Quick Slot Auto-Equip: For example, if you use your last bandage and a teammate drops you another, picking it up will automatically slot it into the same slot and equip it into your hands if they're empty.
-
You can now rebind the controls for cycling through quick slots (Default: Mouse Wheel).
-
Updated the underlying network engine. This foundational change should improve stability and help prevent certain network-related bugs long-term.
This patch is a bit smaller on the content side than we initially planned. Expect an announcement regarding our next steps by the next monday!
