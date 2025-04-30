 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025 Build 18295325 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:26:41 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, operatives!

Patch 0.6.0 is out! This update brings a new location, quality of life features, and a network engine update.

Added

  • New location: Beast's Core

  • Ping system (Default: Middle Mouse Button)

  • Added a button to dismantle Modifiers into Samples.

Changes

  • Koldunak been reworked to be a more aggressive, engagement-focused enemy, rather than passively wandering the map.

  • Quick Slot Auto-Equip: For example, if you use your last bandage and a teammate drops you another, picking it up will automatically slot it into the same slot and equip it into your hands if they're empty.

  • You can now rebind the controls for cycling through quick slots (Default: Mouse Wheel).

  • Updated the underlying network engine. This foundational change should improve stability and help prevent certain network-related bugs long-term.

This patch is a bit smaller on the content side than we initially planned. Expect an announcement regarding our next steps by the next monday!

