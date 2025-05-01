PATCH #6 IS NOW LIVE!

This patch has a good chunk of major gameplay quality of life improvements, as well as a number of bugfixes and additions to the gallery; the next patch should be significantly beefy story-wise.

The notes themselves go into a bit more detail than usual, so we'll just let those speak for themselves about all the new additions/fixes.

We're also doing a 1 week sale for this patch, as sort of a post-Easter sale, for 10% off, starting May 1st at 1AM PST!

BIG CHANGES / ADDITIONS / FIXES:

Added a button prompt to trigger an instant upwards boost when Talia is hovering at the top of an air stream from an air vent in the Volcanic Mines

Added the missing animations to the gallery (Talia self-pleasure, Mega Mutabilis holding Vie, the stealth area ones, etc.)

Added a special "leeway" mechanic to Talia's freeze shot ability, where it should now be significantly easier to hit and freeze fast-moving targets, such as the projectiles fired by the cannons in the Gratification Factory

Added a brief tutorial text after defeating the ADMN Spawner and moving into the first "In-Between" Module, that shows the controls for the fire dash and the fire charge shot, as well as informing about the ability to toggle auto-charging in the options menu

Added new, unique visual hit effect for Talia's basic shots

Added voicework for the Gratification Factory and Uncharted Wildwoods Gold Databanks

Adjusted the ice platforms created by Talia's freeze shot ability to have their collision box made 25% wider, to make it easier to jump to and from the ice blocks (the visuals haven't changed, only the collision box size)

Adjusted the stealth section to allow Talia to take 2 hits before being KO'd instead of 1 to make it easier

Adjusted the Volcanic Mines Hard #4 Achievement for finishing a path without taking damage and the Gratification Factory Hard #2 Achievement for finishing a path with a Negative powerup so that they can now both be obtained from re-doing already completed paths

Fixed a crash that happened as a result of having Celodst Resupply Laser Puzzles solved or not solved in certain circumstances

Fixed crouching not panning the camera down correctly since the latest patch

Fixed an issue with a specific version of the Pacifism Ideal bonus you can get from not killing any enemies on a Path; since Vie requires you to kill enemies in the last room of Paths within the Gratification Factory, you can now get this bonus despite killing said enemies as long as you still don't kill any enemies in any previous rooms on that given Path

CUTSCENE FIXES / ADDITIONS:

Adjusted a scene with the the shadowy lady so she won't help with the Fragment-based Laser Puzzle if she's already left the Celodst Resupply due to Talia losing too many times against the Celodst Emperor

Removed the "hint" scene for the Volcanic Mines air vents before entering the actual Hub Room, now that Talia can just boost off of the air stream without needing timing to do so

Fixed a rare situation with Nate Allen in P6M1 of the Uncharted Wildwoods where his scene would start up despite him having been killed prior

Fixed an issue with the shadowy lady helping you solve Laser Puzzles in the Celodst Resupply, in that if you chose to have her solve the first one but refused help with the second, it would still have her solve all of them

Fixed an issue with a scene on End Map 20 that would lead Talia to mention Shea, despite being on a story path that prevents Shea from appearing there to begin with

OTHER CHANGES / FIXES / ADDITIONS:

Added missing SFX for Talia's self-pleasure animation as well as the stealth area animations

Added missing vibration SFX for the relevant Gratification Factory enemies in the gallery (so the gallery matches the in-game SFX for those enemies)

Added a new music track for Vie's Hideout

Added new graphical effect for Vie's Cyber Mines during her battle, to help further highlight them visually when they're primed

Added new animations for the Celodst Resupply Laser Puzzle target rings, to make them easier to spot and to differentiate if they are lit up or not

Added "off" variants for the Uncharted Wildwoods databanks, so you can tell if you've collected them already like in other levels

Added in new visual for the switches in The End, giving them a distinct look in both realms

Added new functionality to the Celodst Resupply Laser Puzzles to prevent the shadowy lady from appearing to help you for a given puzzle if you'd already solved it

Adjusted multiple Modules within the Celodst Resupply to give more opportunities to get the Ice Hard #3 Achievement

Adjusted the visual hit effect for Talia's fire charge shot

Adjusted the duration of shots bounced off of ice mirrors in the Celodst Resupply, making it less frustrating to try to obtain the Ice Hard #3 Achievement

Adjusted P5M4 in the Volcanic Mines to make crossing the lava make more sense with the fans

Fixed Jumper Bot animations being vertically misaligned in the gallery

Fixed diagonal shots being visually rotated incorrectly after bouncing on a ice mirror

That's all for now, until the next patch; we'll keep working and adding to the game until it's fully complete!

And once you've tried the patch out, we'd like your feedback on it in a review if you get the chance!

NOTE: There is NSFW content posted often on our social media.