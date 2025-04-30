There are big bugs that ruin your day, but then there are also all the little things that just make things suck a little more than they need to. Today's release is about the latter. We have four fixes for problems that have been hanging around for a while.

Hide invite codes by default on the main menu.

Don't show interaction cursor on dice if you can't interact with them.

Fixed an error that occurred when trying to process certain malformed dice rolls.

A fix for a case where community content would not show properly in the browser if it had certain tags

Next up, we have a beta for some internal changes to support new community and third-party content features. More on that later this week.

Until then folks!