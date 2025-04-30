There are big bugs that ruin your day, but then there are also all the little things that just make things suck a little more than they need to. Today's release is about the latter. We have four fixes for problems that have been hanging around for a while.
-
Hide invite codes by default on the main menu.
-
Don't show interaction cursor on dice if you can't interact with them.
-
Fixed an error that occurred when trying to process certain malformed dice rolls.
-
A fix for a case where community content would not show properly in the browser if it had certain tags
Next up, we have a beta for some internal changes to support new community and third-party content features. More on that later this week.
Until then folks!
