30 April 2025 Build 18295148
Update notes via Steam Community

The May Update is now live.

We've now switched to a monthly release cycle with bigger updates. This months update contains a lot of editor and API changes.

Servers and clients will need to be updated.

Click here to read more on the latest development blog.

Changed files in this update

