We have updated Touhou Gensou Mahjong to v1.2.15a.

Cross-platform battles are now available!

We've been working hard on this update, and we're finally able to announce that cross-platform matches between the Switch version of Touhou Gensou Mahjong and other platforms are now available!

Enjoy fantastic mahjong battles on your favorite platform and in your favorite style!

New features

Cross-platform multiplayer support.

Double-clicking is now treated as the confirmation action in character selection.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the number of tiles in the pot was not reset during forced consecutive rounds for “Mike Goutokuji” and “Miyoi Okunoda” and during a flowing full house.

Fixed an issue where “Kisume” abilities could stack multiple times.

Fixed an issue where communication synchronization would become out of sync and cause the game to freeze when playing online with CPU characters “Byakuren”, “Hatate”, “Koakuma”, “Lyrica”, “Orin”, or “Tenshi.”

Fixed translation omissions.

Fixed behavior that could cause memory shortages or unnecessary frame drops.

Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer display and the actual click location were misaligned when NDI was enabled.

Other fixes

Adjusted POW gauge increase amount. Raised the gauge increase amount for characters with low gauge increase amounts, increased the charge amount in 4-round games, expanded placement corrections, etc.

Relaxed the quotas of some stages in “Adventure”.

We hope you continue to enjoy Touhou Gensou Mahjong.