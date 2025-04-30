Create New Division in Editor

When editing custom leagues such as Global League or Alternative League, you can now use the new experimental "Add new division" feature to create a lower division. After adding a division, you must set its qualification rules to specify which teams will be promoted, relegated, or remain in the division. Additionally, you need to update the initial year league team settings accordingly.

Also, you can edit the division level for each stage in custom leagues. You can should use an unique number for each stage. The lowest number among all divisions indicates that the stage is the top division.

In "Auto qualified rules", the new "Check qualified teams" button let you find out what teams will be potentially qualified based on the options you use in the rule.

The host conditions section has also been improved and is now presented in a tabular format for better clarity and organization.

Added a 4-team knockout tournament.

Web version:

https://simcups.com