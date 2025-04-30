This huge update features;

Transition to a new game engine for smoother gameplay experience.

Much better contrast between the background and the enemies, before it was quite hard to distinguish them.

Smooth and juicy animations for enemies and drinks.

New enemy types.

New instructions supported with visuals.

Much better UI and texts.

New sound and music.

Reworked Steam leaderboards view that includes avatars of the players.

Now you can see your progress for the achievements