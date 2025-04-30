 Skip to content

Major 30 April 2025 Build 18294943 Edited 30 April 2025 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This huge update features;

  • Transition to a new game engine for smoother gameplay experience.

  • Much better contrast between the background and the enemies, before it was quite hard to distinguish them.

  • Smooth and juicy animations for enemies and drinks.

  • New enemy types.

  • New instructions supported with visuals.

  • Much better UI and texts.

  • New sound and music.

  • Reworked Steam leaderboards view that includes avatars of the players.

  • Now you can see your progress for the achievements

  • New graphic assets and an icon.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Mr. Barrel Content Depot 713381
  • Loading history…
