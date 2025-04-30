/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
IMPORTANT:
Replay data from Ver. 1.1.4 and earlier will no longer be compatible after this update.
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Update Contents
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where L-stick and R-stick press button icons were not displayed in the gamepad settings screen
-
Fixed behavior of cursor repeat movement in scrollable menus
-
Fixed a bug where key assignment settings were not properly saved under certain operations
-
Fixed an issue where the Game Over screen remained during certain inputs while replaying gameplay
Changes
-
Changed the replay data version (replays from previous versions are no longer playable)
-
Updated the gamepad key settings UI to better match the layout of the keyboard settings screen
-
Changed the exit method for key assignment preview to require holding any button
-
Adjusted the position of orientation markers for Tetrominoes in STANDARD mode
-
Adjusted IRS (Initial Rotation System) behavior
Balancing Adjustments
-
Adjusted the difficulty of MASTER mode
-
Adjusted text size on the key assignment preview screen
-
Fine-tuned marker positions for S, Z, and I pieces in STANDARD mode
-
Adjusted SHIRANUI CPU logic (no impact on difficulty)
-
Adjusted text display size in the key assignment confirmation screen
Public Test Features
-
Ensured all windowed display modes run at 60 FPS
-
Added refresh rate settings when in fullscreen mode
-
Added ability to toggle VSync ON/OFF
VSync can be used when refresh rate is a multiple of 60 Hz
Note: In multi-monitor setups, this depends on the primary monitor
-
Updated display settings so that changes take effect immediately
Note: For fullscreen mode on multi-monitor setups, a restart is required when switching devices
-
Adjusted resolution options for windowed mode
Windowed resolutions now use a fixed 16:9 ratio table, separate from monitor specifications
Thank you for your continued support!
