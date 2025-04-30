 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18294929
IMPORTANT:
Replay data from Ver. 1.1.4 and earlier will no longer be compatible after this update.
Update Contents

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where L-stick and R-stick press button icons were not displayed in the gamepad settings screen

  • Fixed behavior of cursor repeat movement in scrollable menus

  • Fixed a bug where key assignment settings were not properly saved under certain operations

  • Fixed an issue where the Game Over screen remained during certain inputs while replaying gameplay

Changes

  • Changed the replay data version (replays from previous versions are no longer playable)

  • Updated the gamepad key settings UI to better match the layout of the keyboard settings screen

  • Changed the exit method for key assignment preview to require holding any button

  • Adjusted the position of orientation markers for Tetrominoes in STANDARD mode

  • Adjusted IRS (Initial Rotation System) behavior

Balancing Adjustments

  • Adjusted the difficulty of MASTER mode

  • Adjusted text size on the key assignment preview screen

  • Fine-tuned marker positions for S, Z, and I pieces in STANDARD mode

  • Adjusted SHIRANUI CPU logic (no impact on difficulty)

  • Adjusted text display size in the key assignment confirmation screen

Public Test Features

  • Ensured all windowed display modes run at 60 FPS

  • Added refresh rate settings when in fullscreen mode

  • Added ability to toggle VSync ON/OFF
    VSync can be used when refresh rate is a multiple of 60 Hz
    Note: In multi-monitor setups, this depends on the primary monitor

  • Updated display settings so that changes take effect immediately
    Note: For fullscreen mode on multi-monitor setups, a restart is required when switching devices

  • Adjusted resolution options for windowed mode
    Windowed resolutions now use a fixed 16:9 ratio table, separate from monitor specifications

Thank you for your continued support!

