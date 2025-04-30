Hello, Crewmates!
We really hope you're enjoying your time in the Badlands so far, it's been a pleasure to watch everyone share their rigs, screenshots and tactics in our Discord. Make sure to keep it coming!
There's been a couple of minor issues that are affecting users that have now been fixed. Today's Hotfix looks at addressing the following issues:
HOTFIX NOTES
Fixed an issue where vehicles were getting stuck in the doorways of strongholds when they spawn in
Fixed an issue where users were getting stuck loading in cinematics after extended periods of gameplay/collecting relics
Fixed an issue where users were getting stuck in slow motion if a dialogue box is on the screen at the same time
Reduced weight of the Vulture Warlord helmet
Thank you again for all of the feedback and comments so far!
Curve Games & Runner Duck.
