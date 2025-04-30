 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18294924
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Crewmates!

We really hope you're enjoying your time in the Badlands so far, it's been a pleasure to watch everyone share their rigs, screenshots and tactics in our Discord. Make sure to keep it coming!

There's been a couple of minor issues that are affecting users that have now been fixed. Today's Hotfix looks at addressing the following issues:

HOTFIX NOTES

  • Fixed an issue where vehicles were getting stuck in the doorways of strongholds when they spawn in

  • Fixed an issue where users were getting stuck loading in cinematics after extended periods of gameplay/collecting relics

  • Fixed an issue where users were getting stuck in slow motion if a dialogue box is on the screen at the same time

  • Reduced weight of the Vulture Warlord helmet

Thank you again for all of the feedback and comments so far!

Curve Games & Runner Duck.

