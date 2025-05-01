Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

Through the demo version and early access, we have received valuable feedback from all of you and continuously updated the game to improve the experience.

We sincerely thank you for your support.

We are pleased to announce that the game is now Full Released.

Thanks to your continued encouragement, we have completed preparations for the Full Release.

We will continue updating the game going forward, so we hope for your continued support.

New Features

• Added Yuki-Onna

• Added Mine Stage

• Added DLC (new characters)

Bug Fixes

• Fixed minor bugs

Other

• DLC (Original Soundtrack) is now available for purchase

We will be rolling out updates based on your feedback to deliver an even better horror experience.

Please share your thoughts with us through the Steam Community or X (formerly Twitter):

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1299060/discussions/

https://x.com/noroikago_en

Additionally, "Noroi Kago: the Grudged Domain" welcomes your streaming and gameplay commentary.

We hope both viewers and streamers will have an exciting time sharing the experience through streams and videos!