⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

New Alternative Worlds (Paid DLC): 4 new worlds to explore

5 new musical tracks

16 new traps and elements

32 new enemies

Andromeda's Return (Paid DLC): Experience an exciting new battle

Earn Andromeda's respect and the ability to summon her

Witness Andromeda's Ending

New Intro Room: The First Room is now separated in 2 rooms to have a less overwhelming experience

The Void Imprints: - New reward loot in exploration rooms, featuring 90 unique imprints

A way to improve your spells with unique activations

Players start with 25 different imprints, the rest are unlocked by finding Blueprints during runs

A new interface in Andromeda's bar to reuse the imprints you looted

Bonus Room System: Added New system to world selection, which adds a bonus room to the world twice during a run.

New Rooms: Added Aura selection room, which allows the selection of an aura

New Rooms : Added Echo selection room, which allows the selection of any echo

Small Features

In Event Horizon you now move faster using the rail between islands

community inspired ⭐ Transitions between rooms in now faster when entering a portal

New visual FX for each weapon when hitting the enemies

Enemies are now bumped up when hit by weapons

Some enemies are now bumped higher when hit by upward attacks

The Small Dragon now triggers automatically to give your Auras faster

Slimes were not impacted by the Opacity effect

Yalee Kingdom: Yalee's reset is now located high up on a platform and the camera zooms out to get a direct view of all auras.

Echo Island: Echo Island now shows all echoes at once and icons above Echoes help seeing what the echoes are about without needing to check them.

The Zodiac Challenge Chest for Summons can be purchased with Sun Pieces from Destiny Level 6+

Intro and boss rooms are shorter

New interface for Gambit loot, slot unlocker and Pavo feathers

Portal to next rooms are now closer in The Void and The Reckless Void

Ghost Enemies from Destiny Level modifiers are removed upon room or Zodiac Fight completion.

Added Jump Crystals in the Cursed Telescope room and it's also a little smaller now

community inspired ⭐ Andromeda's Bar changes

Andromeda's bar for drinks has is now higher to always see the drinks

Drinks reappear much faster

Drinks distance of interaction is bigger now

Andromeda animation plays directly and stat equip appears directly

Visual Effects have been reduced

Balancing

community inspired ⭐ The cursed telescope now only has astral rarity bonuses (all other rarities have been removed).

To compensate, penalties are more dangerous.

Auras: Unique Tag Context: Due to the increased availability of duplicate Astral Auras, a number of Auras have received the ""Unique"" tag if it was determined that stacking these could be stronger than intended.

Carve Mastery

On critical hit, creates 1 Ice Idol: reduction of the cd from 5 to 3 seconds

Increases critical hit chances: Increased critical chance from 10% to 15%

Spark Conductor

Spark bounces an additional time: unique tag added (No change in functionality, it always worked this way)

Boots Of The Herlad

On lightning orb hit, 25% chances to create 1 spark: unique tag added

Warchief Bracers

On spell refresh, restores 2 mana: unique tag added

Sword Of The Warrior

Increases strength: Damage increased from 20% to 30%

Increases attack speed: Attack speed increased from 20% to 25%

Increases critical hit chance: Critical hit chance increased from 15 to 20%

Twin Calibur

On spirit sword, creates 2 missiles: unique tag added

Fire Propellant

Massively increases combustion size unique tag added (No change in functionality, it always worked this way)

Raw Force

Increased combustion damage from 75 to 100%

Absolute Zero

Increased Frostbite damage from 50 to 75%

Prowess Of The Sky

When hero it hit, gains a random bonus effect for 5 seconds: Reduction of cd from 12 to 5 seconds

When gaining a bonus effect, create 5 thunder strike: Reduction in the number of thunder strikes created from 5 to 4

Rustling Fall

On fall attack, creates 4 ice fragment: reduction of the cd from 10 to 6 seconds

Polar Venom

Added a new effect: Increases poison limit by 5

Balance Master

On critical hit, gains velocity for 2 seconds: Increased duration of the buff from 2 to 3 seconds

Blade Storm

When dashing through enemies, casts slashing squall: Reduction of cd from 7 to 4 seconds

Homing Embers

On critical hit, creates 2 embers: Reduction of cd from 3 to 1 seconds

Incandescent Rain

Increases combustion damage from 50 to 60%

Blinding comets

Increases combustion damage from 50 to 60%

Bigger Body Initiative

Missile have 25% chance to become explosive missle: unique tag added

community inspired ⭐ Spells: Ayla

Unrelenting Tornado: Increased damage from 141 to 192

Psy Trap: Increased damage from 123 to 165

Blade Tempest: Increased damage from 110 to 156

Fatal Trigonometry: Increased damage from 146 to 186

Endless Blows: Increased damage from 110 to 152

Kiran

Explosive hug: Longer duration of invulnerability

Lightning Dance: Increased damage from 102 to 160

Hadoken: Increased damage from 88 to 120

Energy Projectiles: Increased damage from 83 to 120

Earthquack Kick: The spell inflicted less damage than the indicated damage, now the damages are correct and deals more damage: 180

Calie

Topaz gladius, onslaught:The spell inflicted less damage than the indicated damage, now the damages are correct and deals more damage: 210

Common spell

Meteor blade: Reduced mana cost from 3 to 2

Aqua ball: Increased damage from 89 to 140

Weapon passives: AYLA

Lunar Daggers

Parting gift: damage increase by 50%

Gliding star: damage increase by 50%

Moonlight Blade

Judgment cut: added mana steal tag and damage increased by 30%

Eclipse Shards

Hunter x Hunger: Increased stack time from 1.5 to 3 seconds

Throwing Knife

Charge Knives: damage increase by 200%

KIRAN

Burning Bo

Magnetic Personality: damage increased by 30%

Fiery Falchions

Santoryu: Increased damage by 100%

Hit Maker: damage increase by 50%

Sword Juggling: Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds

Nutcracker

Kaio-Bam: Increased the chance from 10 to 15 percent, increased duration from 5 to 10 seconds and max stacks from 5 to 10 max

CALIE

Unbreakable Rempart

Siege Breaker: damage increase by 30%

Avenging Shield: Increased damage by 50%

Scythe Claw

Surprise Element: Increased damage by 60%

OCTAVE

Pistor Vocatis

Coniicio Iocor: Increased damage by 50%

Magnum Cupitere

Miseria Labrum: increased chance of applying the mark with the dash from 30 to 100%

Exterminatus Exemplaris

Priora Signa: Increased damage by 250%

Wrenching Whip

Ictus Tempestas: Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds

Potentia Amplificatio: incresed the number of charge from 4 to 6

Yamat

Fighting Spirit

Spirit Rising: Increased damage by 30%

Obsidian Wyrm: Increased damage by 70%

Oblivion Greatsword

Destined Death: increased the number of mark from 3 to 5

Symmetrical Lance

Detonation Seal: Increased damage by 100%

Chaotic Surge: Increased chance from 20 to 30%

Music & SFX

New music rearranged for the hub

Octave: The sound of the ""Wrenching Whip"" weapon has been lowered

Added FX for when stat stones are lost by the player

Visuals

New title screen with new artwork

Miscellaneous

A number of effects were not being added to the damage meter, these have been added where possible. (Thick Yalee, Snow Day, Glacier's Fall, Maddening Darkness)

Bug Fixes

community inspired ⭐ Taurus Sword FX could remain on the ground after being defeated

community inspired ⭐ Leo rocks could remain on the field after being defeated

community inspired ⭐ Aries Red Feedback could remain on the field after being defeated

community inspired ⭐ Pisces could keep her invincibility bubble (visual only) when getting in Phase 2

community inspired ⭐ Yamat second down attack had one frame not aligned with the other frames

Auras:

Fixed an issue where the ""spread ice"" effect was not dealing the correct damage (damage too low)

Narration typo in french in Telescope descriptions

Enemies could attack more frequently or less frequently depending of framerate

community inspired ⭐ Resilience Mode was wrongly Labeled at different places

Unlocking Gambit Slots were not working correctly for the 4 small gambit icons (example if you had unlocked slot 4 while slot 2 was still locked, it wouldn't show the icon correctly)

Music was very loud in hub when exiting Telescope menu

Octave's Bellator shooting SFX was not playing

Burn and Combustion stacking: Combustion was unintentionally triggering twice if two or more combustions occurred subsequently. To compensate for the damage loss, the base damage of Combustion has been increased by 50%. Additionally, a number of Astral Auras related to Combustion have had their damage increased.

Auras: Maddening Darkness was not scaling with strength or critical chance, this has been corrected

Text correction: Yalee effect text updated from 3 to 4 projectiles. No change in functionality.