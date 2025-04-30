⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Major Features
- New Alternative Worlds (Paid DLC): 4 new worlds to explore
5 new musical tracks
16 new traps and elements
32 new enemies
- Andromeda's Return (Paid DLC): Experience an exciting new battle
Earn Andromeda's respect and the ability to summon her
Witness Andromeda's Ending
- New Intro Room: The First Room is now separated in 2 rooms to have a less overwhelming experience
- The Void Imprints: - New reward loot in exploration rooms, featuring 90 unique imprints
- A way to improve your spells with unique activations
- Players start with 25 different imprints, the rest are unlocked by finding Blueprints during runs
- A new interface in Andromeda's bar to reuse the imprints you looted
- Bonus Room System: Added New system to world selection, which adds a bonus room to the world twice during a run.
- New Rooms: Added Aura selection room, which allows the selection of an aura
- New Rooms : Added Echo selection room, which allows the selection of any echo
Small Features
- In Event Horizon you now move faster using the rail between islands
- community inspired ⭐ Transitions between rooms in now faster when entering a portal
- New visual FX for each weapon when hitting the enemies
- Enemies are now bumped up when hit by weapons
- Some enemies are now bumped higher when hit by upward attacks
- The Small Dragon now triggers automatically to give your Auras faster
- Slimes were not impacted by the Opacity effect
- Yalee Kingdom: Yalee's reset is now located high up on a platform and the camera zooms out to get a direct view of all auras.
- Echo Island: Echo Island now shows all echoes at once and icons above Echoes help seeing what the echoes are about without needing to check them.
- The Zodiac Challenge Chest for Summons can be purchased with Sun Pieces from Destiny Level 6+
- Intro and boss rooms are shorter
- New interface for Gambit loot, slot unlocker and Pavo feathers
- Portal to next rooms are now closer in The Void and The Reckless Void
- Ghost Enemies from Destiny Level modifiers are removed upon room or Zodiac Fight completion.
- Added Jump Crystals in the Cursed Telescope room and it's also a little smaller now
- community inspired ⭐ Andromeda's Bar changes
- Andromeda's bar for drinks has is now higher to always see the drinks
- Drinks reappear much faster
- Drinks distance of interaction is bigger now
- Andromeda animation plays directly and stat equip appears directly
- Visual Effects have been reduced
Balancing
- community inspired ⭐ The cursed telescope now only has astral rarity bonuses (all other rarities have been removed).
To compensate, penalties are more dangerous.
- Auras: Unique Tag Context: Due to the increased availability of duplicate Astral Auras, a number of Auras have received the ""Unique"" tag if it was determined that stacking these could be stronger than intended.
Carve Mastery
On critical hit, creates 1 Ice Idol: reduction of the cd from 5 to 3 seconds
Increases critical hit chances: Increased critical chance from 10% to 15%
Spark Conductor
Spark bounces an additional time: unique tag added (No change in functionality, it always worked this way)
Boots Of The Herlad
On lightning orb hit, 25% chances to create 1 spark: unique tag added
Warchief Bracers
On spell refresh, restores 2 mana: unique tag added
Sword Of The Warrior
Increases strength: Damage increased from 20% to 30%
Increases attack speed: Attack speed increased from 20% to 25%
Increases critical hit chance: Critical hit chance increased from 15 to 20%
Twin Calibur
On spirit sword, creates 2 missiles: unique tag added
Fire Propellant
Massively increases combustion size unique tag added (No change in functionality, it always worked this way)
Raw Force
Increased combustion damage from 75 to 100%
Absolute Zero
Increased Frostbite damage from 50 to 75%
Prowess Of The Sky
When hero it hit, gains a random bonus effect for 5 seconds: Reduction of cd from 12 to 5 seconds
When gaining a bonus effect, create 5 thunder strike: Reduction in the number of thunder strikes created from 5 to 4
Rustling Fall
On fall attack, creates 4 ice fragment: reduction of the cd from 10 to 6 seconds
Polar Venom
Added a new effect: Increases poison limit by 5
Balance Master
On critical hit, gains velocity for 2 seconds: Increased duration of the buff from 2 to 3 seconds
Blade Storm
When dashing through enemies, casts slashing squall: Reduction of cd from 7 to 4 seconds
Homing Embers
On critical hit, creates 2 embers: Reduction of cd from 3 to 1 seconds
Incandescent Rain
Increases combustion damage from 50 to 60%
Blinding comets
Increases combustion damage from 50 to 60%
Bigger Body Initiative
Missile have 25% chance to become explosive missle: unique tag added
- community inspired ⭐ Spells: Ayla
Unrelenting Tornado: Increased damage from 141 to 192
Psy Trap: Increased damage from 123 to 165
Blade Tempest: Increased damage from 110 to 156
Fatal Trigonometry: Increased damage from 146 to 186
Endless Blows: Increased damage from 110 to 152
Kiran
Explosive hug: Longer duration of invulnerability
Lightning Dance: Increased damage from 102 to 160
Hadoken: Increased damage from 88 to 120
Energy Projectiles: Increased damage from 83 to 120
Earthquack Kick: The spell inflicted less damage than the indicated damage, now the damages are correct and deals more damage: 180
Calie
Topaz gladius, onslaught:The spell inflicted less damage than the indicated damage, now the damages are correct and deals more damage: 210
Common spell
Meteor blade: Reduced mana cost from 3 to 2
Aqua ball: Increased damage from 89 to 140
- Weapon passives: AYLA
Lunar Daggers
Parting gift: damage increase by 50%
Gliding star: damage increase by 50%
Moonlight Blade
Judgment cut: added mana steal tag and damage increased by 30%
Eclipse Shards
Hunter x Hunger: Increased stack time from 1.5 to 3 seconds
Throwing Knife
Charge Knives: damage increase by 200%
KIRAN
Burning Bo
Magnetic Personality: damage increased by 30%
Fiery Falchions
Santoryu: Increased damage by 100%
Hit Maker: damage increase by 50%
Sword Juggling: Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds
Nutcracker
Kaio-Bam: Increased the chance from 10 to 15 percent, increased duration from 5 to 10 seconds and max stacks from 5 to 10 max
CALIE
Unbreakable Rempart
Siege Breaker: damage increase by 30%
Avenging Shield: Increased damage by 50%
Scythe Claw
Surprise Element: Increased damage by 60%
OCTAVE
Pistor Vocatis
Coniicio Iocor: Increased damage by 50%
Magnum Cupitere
Miseria Labrum: increased chance of applying the mark with the dash from 30 to 100%
Exterminatus Exemplaris
Priora Signa: Increased damage by 250%
Wrenching Whip
Ictus Tempestas: Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds
Potentia Amplificatio: incresed the number of charge from 4 to 6
Yamat
Fighting Spirit
Spirit Rising: Increased damage by 30%
Obsidian Wyrm: Increased damage by 70%
Oblivion Greatsword
Destined Death: increased the number of mark from 3 to 5
Symmetrical Lance
Detonation Seal: Increased damage by 100%
Chaotic Surge: Increased chance from 20 to 30%
Music & SFX
- New music rearranged for the hub
- Octave: The sound of the ""Wrenching Whip"" weapon has been lowered
- Added FX for when stat stones are lost by the player
Visuals
- New title screen with new artwork
Miscellaneous
- A number of effects were not being added to the damage meter, these have been added where possible. (Thick Yalee, Snow Day, Glacier's Fall, Maddening Darkness)
Bug Fixes
- community inspired ⭐ Taurus Sword FX could remain on the ground after being defeated
- community inspired ⭐ Leo rocks could remain on the field after being defeated
- community inspired ⭐ Aries Red Feedback could remain on the field after being defeated
- community inspired ⭐ Pisces could keep her invincibility bubble (visual only) when getting in Phase 2
- community inspired ⭐ Yamat second down attack had one frame not aligned with the other frames
- Auras:
Fixed an issue where the ""spread ice"" effect was not dealing the correct damage (damage too low)
- Narration typo in french in Telescope descriptions
- Enemies could attack more frequently or less frequently depending of framerate
- community inspired ⭐ Resilience Mode was wrongly Labeled at different places
- Unlocking Gambit Slots were not working correctly for the 4 small gambit icons (example if you had unlocked slot 4 while slot 2 was still locked, it wouldn't show the icon correctly)
- Music was very loud in hub when exiting Telescope menu
- Octave's Bellator shooting SFX was not playing
- Burn and Combustion stacking: Combustion was unintentionally triggering twice if two or more combustions occurred subsequently. To compensate for the damage loss, the base damage of Combustion has been increased by 50%. Additionally, a number of Astral Auras related to Combustion have had their damage increased.
- Auras: Maddening Darkness was not scaling with strength or critical chance, this has been corrected
- Text correction: Yalee effect text updated from 3 to 4 projectiles. No change in functionality.
