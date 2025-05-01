 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18294911
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added Chinese and Korean translations for the additions in Ver0.7400.
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the skin change button might not appear correctly.

Thank you for your support.

