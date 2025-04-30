Hey everyone!
Thank you for all the amazing support you showed for the game. It has been great reading your suggestions for improvements. And someone already got the achievement "Top of the world" (Hold all 3 champion titles on the same day). That is impressive.
This is the second update, more things will come. So please continue to share your feedback because it helps us a lot!
If you liked the game and did not leave a review please do it! It helps A LOT to boost the visibility of the game at the Steam store.
Patch Notes
-
Added new knockout sounds
-
Added new referee and crowd sounds
-
Fixed an issue with a potential star not being shown when given
-
Fixed an issue with potential star being given twice
-
Hire a repairman is now available at gym stage 2
-
Reduced repairman daily cost
-
Updated gym store hover text
-
Gym expansion 2 cost has been slighty reduced
-
Repair service 1 cost has been slighty reduced
-
Repair service 2 cost has been slighty reduced
-
Fixed issues with the notifier above manager phone at the desk
-
Added hover for the manager phone to highlight interaction
-
Moved notifier on top of the scout for improved visibility
-
Improvements to the champion calls for fight request and sparring partner
-
Manager experience gain from fights has been slighty increased
-
Minor tweaks to career fame gain in Major circuit
-
Minor tweaks to promotion bonus from newspaper and radio
-
Fixed issues with free agent listing not working correctly
-
Fixed issues with scouting not working correctly
-
Fixed issues with retirement not working correctly
-
Major fight offers from events has been slighty increased
-
Overall fight preparation gained per day slighty increased
-
Chance to trigger boost in training slighty increased
-
Overall decay gain has been slighty decreased
-
Fixed issue with radio news events
-
Minor tweaks to gym operations score
-
Minor tweaks to promoter experience gain
-
Numerous of other minor balance changes
-
Numerous stability fixes
