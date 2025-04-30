Hey everyone!

Thank you for all the amazing support you showed for the game. It has been great reading your suggestions for improvements. And someone already got the achievement "Top of the world" (Hold all 3 champion titles on the same day). That is impressive.

This is the second update, more things will come. So please continue to share your feedback because it helps us a lot!

If you liked the game and did not leave a review please do it! It helps A LOT to boost the visibility of the game at the Steam store.

Patch Notes