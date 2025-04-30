

Hello, everyone!

It’s already been a month since SAVE launched in Early Access.

As we previously announced, Patch 2 focuses on a major overhaul of the Base Camp system.

Previously, gameplay followed a fixed loop: Mission Prep → Ship Exploration → Mission Completion.

Now, players can freely travel between the Base Camp and the exploration zones (ships) at any time.

This major structural change offers greater freedom and strategic flexibility, especially for cooperative play.

You can now return to Base Camp mid-exploration to:

Sell acquired items

Upgrade gear

Purchase consumables

Mission completion is now handled at Base Camp, encouraging more coordinated and tactical team-based strategies.

We’ve also made significant level design improvements inside the ships.

Missions 1 and 2 have been restructured into a seamless, continuous expedition, making exploration more fluid and immersive.

Difficulty has been rebalanced to focus more on exploration.

New areas have been added, expanding the depth and complexity of each run.

With this second major update, SAVE has evolved into a more strategic and dynamic co-op experience—offering fresh gameplay unlike anything before.

Ready to dive in?

Let’s take a closer look at what’s changed in Patch 2!

**

Key Features of Patch 2





Two-Way Boat Travel Added

**

Previously, traveling between the Base Camp and the ship meant the mission was over, so players couldn’t freely use the Base Camp during a mission.

With this update, you can now return to Base Camp at any time during a mission using the boat.

We’ve also improved the transport system so that items dropped on the ground will be carried along when traveling by boat or lifeboat.

This enables more strategic gameplay, such as sending or retrieving items in advance.

As a result, tactical choices based on resource management and role distribution among teammates have expanded significantly.

The boat remains a shared resource among all team members, reinforcing the importance of cooperation and coordination.

And now that you can freely re-enter the ship from Base Camp, we've added a new feature that lets you remotely call the boat back to Base Camp, improving convenience in boat operations.

In previous versions, if a teammate died during a mission, they couldn’t be revived—making further progression much harder.

Now, you can return to Base Camp at any time and revive fallen teammates by spending a certain amount of currency at the Situation Room.

Even if your team doesn’t have enough money on hand, revives are still possible—with the remaining amount recorded as negative balance.

This new system ensures the flow of the game continues smoothly, allowing missions to carry on without unnecessary interruptions.





**

Buy & Sell Items at Base Camp

**

Previously, you could only buy items with funds you had before starting a mission, and earnings from completed missions were pooled to prepare for the next one.

Now, you can return to Base Camp mid-mission to sell items and immediately use the profits to purchase new gear.

This update gives players greater control over inventory and resources, allowing you to offload unnecessary items and gear up based on current mission needs.

Whether it’s combat, exploration, or survival, you’ll now have more freedom and flexibility to adapt your strategy in real time.

**

Mission Completion System Overhauled

**

Previously, missions could only be completed by collecting all objective items and then escaping together.

If the team failed to secure all the items—or if someone escaped early while holding key items—the mission would often become stuck or forced to end.

With this update, players can now return to Base Camp and submit collected objective items individually.

Once all required items have been submitted, the mission will automatically complete, seamlessly transitioning into the next one.

At any point during a mission, anyone can return to Base Camp and interact with the submission box in the Briefing Room to turn in their objective items.

This system greatly improves flexibility in how teams share and manage mission goals, leading to a much more strategic and natural cooperative experience.

**

Level Design Rework

**

With the overhaul of the Base Camp system, both the interior and exterior of the ship have been redesigned as persistent exploration zones, no longer tied strictly to mission progression.

This change allows players to actively explore the game world at their own pace, creating opportunities for new discoveries and challenges at any time.

However, to prevent players from feeling lost or overwhelmed in the early stages, we’ve implemented a gradual area expansion system.

Exploration zones now unlock progressively based on mission progress, and certain areas become accessible only after solving specific puzzles.

This new structure ensures a more engaging and rewarding sense of exploration, giving players a steady flow of fresh environments and objectives to uncover.

**

Difficulty & Balance Adjustments

**

Mission difficulty has been rebalanced to make basic completion relatively accessible, while greater rewards now require taking on more risk and challenge.

This allows players to enjoy the satisfaction of completing core objectives, while also offering strategic depth for those seeking extra profit through bolder decisions.

Rather than simply surviving or finishing missions, the new balance encourages diverse playstyles and approaches, reinforcing the game's overall strategic and risk-reward dynamics.

Difficulty is now more flexible across the board, helping players experience stronger immersion and a greater sense of accomplishment as they adapt their strategies in real time.

For more details on usability improvements, bug fixes, and other changes, please check out the full patch notes below!

**

Patch2 Notes📋



Base Camp Overhaul**

Boat Position Adjusted: The boat's location within Base Camp has been changed.

Navigation Guide Added: A guideline now directs players to the boat's new position.

Spawn Point Updates: Player spawn locations upon returning to or re-entering Base Camp have been modified.

Situation Room Introduced: A new Situation Room has been added to Base Camp, offering additional functionalities.

Boat Operation System Enhancements

Mid-Mission Return: Interacting with the boat on the ship no longer ends the mission; players can now return to Base Camp at any time.

Remote Recall: Boats docked at the ship can be remotely summoned back to Base Camp.

Item and Player Transport: Using the boat transports both players and any items inside.

Fuel Requirement: Operating the boat from Base Camp now requires a fuel canister, purchasable from the shop. The first deployment is exempt from this requirement.

Negative Balance Purchases: Fuel canisters can be bought even if team funds are insufficient, resulting in a negative team balance.

Artifact Restriction: Players cannot board the boat while carrying the Mission 2 objective item, the Artifact.

Mission Briefing Room Updates

Structural Redesign: The interior layout of the Mission Briefing Room has been revamped.

Objective Submission: Interactive objects have been added for players to submit mission objective items.

Shop Enhancements

Item Transactions: Players can now freely sell and purchase items at Base Camp.

Mission Completion: Submitting objective items now completes missions.

Fuel Availability: Boat fuel canisters are available for purchase.

Early Access Items: Sanity Recovery Pills and Stun Recovery Syringes are now purchasable from the start of the game.

Player Redeployment: Deceased players can be redeployed mid-mission via the Situation Room.

Situation Room Features

Revival Mechanic: Players can revive fallen teammates using the "Redeploy" function.

Negative Balance Revivals: Revival is possible even with insufficient team funds, leading to a negative balance.

Radio Interaction Relocation: The "Turn Off Radio" interaction has been repositioned within the Situation Room.

Boat Recall Interaction: A new interaction to recall the boat has been added to the Situation Room.​

Lifeboat System Adjustments

Transport Functionality: Activating the lifeboat with all necessary items transports both players and items to Base Camp.

One-Way Travel: Returning to the ship from Base Camp via lifeboat is no longer possible.

Dual Lifeboat Access: Both lifeboats on the ship are now operational.

Ship Level Design Modifications

New Engine Room: An Engine Room has been added to the ship's interior.

Door Lock Changes: Some doors now have different locking mechanisms, altering accessible areas.

Password-Protected Areas: New sections accessible only via password entry have been introduced.

Anomaly Adjustments: Conditions and locations for anomalies like walls and flames have been modified.

Monster Spawn Tweaks:

Beast-Type Monsters: Spawn conditions have been altered.

Humanoid Monsters: Spawn locations and conditions have been adjusted.

Item Spawn Changes:

Mission 1 Objectives: Spawn locations have been updated.

Lifeboat Parts: Quantities and locations have been modified.

Consumables: Quantities on the ship have been adjusted.

Sellable Items: Quantities on the ship have been adjusted.

Destructible Objects: Quantities on the ship have been adjusted.

Balance Adjustments

Starting Funds: Initial team funds set to $3,500.

Additional Player Funds: Each additional player contributes $1,000 to team funds.

Item Price Changes:

Tactical Knife: $350 → $500

Tactical Light: $150 → $300

Radio: $150 → $200

9mm Pistol: $1,100 → $2,000

Monster Behavior:

Attack Delay: Increased between consecutive attacks.

Stun Duration: Extended from 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

Revival Cost: Player redeployment cost reduced from $4,000 to $2,000.

Usability Improvements

Control Settings: A key usage list has been added to the Control tab in the settings menu.

Door Unlock Persistence: Card key and digital number lock doors now remain unlocked after initial access.

Visual and Cinematic Updates

Transition Sequences: Animations between Base Camp and ship travel have been completely overhauled.

Mission Start and Success: New animations have been introduced.

Ending Sequence: The final mission's ending animation has been enhanced.

Bug Fixes

Spectator Mode Issue: Resolved an intermittent issue where the screen would freeze instead of transitioning to spectator mode upon death.

Item Interaction Bug: Fixed a problem where items near the boat on the ship couldn't be interacted with.

Radio Notification: Addressed an issue where radio alerts would occasionally not play.

Known Issues Addressed

Private Room Reconnection: Fixed the inability to reconnect after entering a private room.

Post-Mission Failure Glitch: Resolved an issue where game objects would appear in the lobby after mission failure.

Performance on Low-End Hosts: Addressed a problem where the game would freeze or crash when numerous monsters spawned on hosts with below-recommended PC specifications.

**



In the upcoming Patch 3, we’re focusing on enhancing the fun of playing together with expanded community-based features.**

You can look forward to new systems that not only strengthen cooperation among teammates but also occasionally introduce elements of competition—broadening the scope and excitement of team-based gameplay.

We're also preparing a significant content expansion, including the addition of Mission 3 and deeper exploration elements within the ship.

Through narrative-driven content that reveals the hidden truths behind the SENARA, we aim to elevate the immersive ship exploration experience at the core of SAVE.

With every update, our goal is to deliver a richer and more polished gameplay experience.

Your feedback plays a critical role in shaping the future of SAVE.

If you have thoughts, suggestions, or ideas while playing, we’d love to hear them—

please feel free to share anytime on our official Discord channel.

Thank you always for your support! 🚢