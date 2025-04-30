 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18294780 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:19:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

  • Fixed an issue that prevented many characters from different languages from being used when entering texts in the game.

  • Fixed a bug that in some cases mistakenly left your movie unreviewed.

  • Optimized loading saves.

