 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18294600 Edited 30 April 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Squirrels! 🐿️

A new, smaller patch has just landed! While this update is primarily focused on behind-the-scenes work as we prepare for Steam Deck verification, we’ve also included a few bug fixes to improve your overall experience. We also want to highlight that we are currently working on adding remappable controls for both mouse & keyboard and controllers. Read the full patch notes down below! 👇

Patch Notes

🔁 Changes:
  • Options should save locally now instead of across the cloud.
🪲 Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the "Squirrelympic" achievement where the host wouldn't receive it in co-op play.

  • Fixed an issue affecting the "Take Me to the River" achievement.

  • Fixed an issue with the "Energy Quantified" achievement that allowed it to be unlocked without carrying the plank.

  • Improved UI readability on 16:10 aspect ratio screens, particularly for Steam Deck users.

  • Fixed a bug where clients could receive duplicate quest reward items from NPCs.

  • Improved the dog walking animations for smoother movement.

  • Corrected a minor visual issue with an icon.

Have a great Squirreling day!

‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾
Got questions? Join our Discord!
Got some feedback to share? Put ‘em in here!
Encountered a bug? Report it here!

➡️ Join our communities:

Discord
Bluesky
Tiktok
Instagram
X

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2977621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link