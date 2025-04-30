Hey Squirrels! 🐿️

A new, smaller patch has just landed! While this update is primarily focused on behind-the-scenes work as we prepare for Steam Deck verification, we’ve also included a few bug fixes to improve your overall experience. We also want to highlight that we are currently working on adding remappable controls for both mouse & keyboard and controllers. Read the full patch notes down below! 👇

Patch Notes

🔁 Changes:

Options should save locally now instead of across the cloud.

🪲 Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the "Squirrelympic" achievement where the host wouldn't receive it in co-op play.

Fixed an issue affecting the "Take Me to the River" achievement.

Fixed an issue with the "Energy Quantified" achievement that allowed it to be unlocked without carrying the plank.

Improved UI readability on 16:10 aspect ratio screens, particularly for Steam Deck users.

Fixed a bug where clients could receive duplicate quest reward items from NPCs.

Improved the dog walking animations for smoother movement.

Corrected a minor visual issue with an icon.

Have a great Squirreling day!

