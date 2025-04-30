Hi everyone, in this update we have made an important change to the blessing system.

We have found that active blessings now provide bonuses globally regardless of the deck being used. This leads to constant modification or adaptation of decks to blessings, forcing the player to play the same way regardless of the deck used.

To address this issue, we have created a preset system where players can create/edit blessing configurations up to a maximum of 10 presets (3 for free and 7 premium, unlockable at a cost of 250 diamonds each).

Once the player has configured 1 or more blessing configurations to their liking, these can be associated with decks in the deck editor menu. In this way, the player can customize the deck based on the blessings (if they want to use them).

The blessings will now be linked to the deck, and you can create decks with a specific blessing configuration.

However, linking blessings to decks is optional. You can play decks without blessings if you wish, and some single-player game modes will adapt to your deck without blessings.

Configurations cannot be removed, but you can edit them following the previous reset and diamond cost logic, with the only exception being that a reset on a configuration will only apply to that configuration.

We strongly believe that the blessing system adds further strategic depth to the game, and with the introduction of this configuration system, it will be even more fun to play with active blessings.

PS: Decks already saved in certain modes such as Infinity Tower and challenges will not have blessings, but they will be available in the decks to use in future runs (we apologize for the inconvenience, but we cannot determine which blessings the deck might have once it is selected with the new system)

New:

Added new blessing preset premium shop feature

Added blessing preset info on deck UI

Added blessing preset option on deck editor menu

Changes:

Changed blessing system to blessing preset system

Opponent blessing option on Singleplayer Relaxed mode now is available only for preview decks

Removed blessings from Singleplayer Draft mode

Premium features in the shop may be blocked if the player's level is not high enough to take advantage of them

Fixes: