Combat Styles:

Dagger:

Assassination: 200% => 160%

Dual Daggers:

Assassination: 2x135% => 2x90%

One-Handed Weapon:

Dash no longer consumes Fury.

Kick => Power Strike:

Deals 180% damage. Consumes Fury. Interrupting with Dodge allows you to jump for execution.

Dagger Staff:

Complete overhaul to discover.

Item Balancing:

Numerous adjustments have been made. To provide better pacing, many items have had their attack speed or movement speed bonus slightly reduced in favor of other stats.

Heavy Axe weapons have had their damage increased by 1.

Characters:

Change of Destinies:

Eliot | Doctor - Peasant - Healer

Sulie | Mage - Doctor - Archmage

Celia | Thief - Archer - Ranger

New Character:

Trong: A mercenary who learned the art of the katana in Noevech.

Cave Duration:

The time available to complete the "Rodent Cave" dungeon has been increased: 2:00 => 2:30.

Experience gain increased by 10%.

Brightness increased in some scenes.

Adjustments and bug fixes.