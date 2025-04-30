 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18294512 Edited 30 April 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this version — new enemy Turhaud, a unique visual for different stages of the battle with Koschey, new loading screen, new intro, unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero!

List of changes:

New

  • New Title: Deathless. The Hero Quest

Gameplay

  • New enemy: Turhaud

Interface

  • Added unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero.

  • Added new loading screen.

  • Added a new introductory video when launching the game.

  • Increased text size for the "enlarged interface" mode.

  • The merchant's screen for Steamdeck is now split into two parts: cars and curiosities/potions

  • На экране «выбора пути» изменен дизайн страниц , чтобы вместить больше текста и улучшить читаемость.

SteamDeck

  • Increased text size on all screens for Steam Deck.

  • Increased map size on all screens for Steam Deck.

  • The merchant screen is now split into two sections: cards and relic/consumables.

Fixed

  • Fixed excessive camera zoom-out during the Miracle Yudo fight at certain resolutions.

  • The trinkets "Werewolf Fang" and "Sash of Seven Silks" now correctly trigger when forgetting a Fragile card

  • Fixed incorrect selection of the nanny-mother in some cases when using the "Unease" card with Vasilisa

Windows 64-bit Depot 2727219
