In this version — new enemy Turhaud, a unique visual for different stages of the battle with Koschey, new loading screen, new intro, unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero!
List of changes:
New
- New Title: Deathless. The Hero Quest
Gameplay
- New enemy: Turhaud
Interface
-
Added unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero.
-
Added new loading screen.
-
Added a new introductory video when launching the game.
-
Increased text size for the "enlarged interface" mode.
-
The merchant's screen for Steamdeck is now split into two parts: cars and curiosities/potions
-
SteamDeck
-
Increased text size on all screens for Steam Deck.
-
Increased map size on all screens for Steam Deck.
-
The merchant screen is now split into two sections: cards and relic/consumables.
-
Fixed
-
Fixed excessive camera zoom-out during the Miracle Yudo fight at certain resolutions.
-
The trinkets "Werewolf Fang" and "Sash of Seven Silks" now correctly trigger when forgetting a Fragile card
-
Fixed incorrect selection of the nanny-mother in some cases when using the "Unease" card with Vasilisa
