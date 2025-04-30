In this version — new enemy Turhaud, a unique visual for different stages of the battle with Koschey, new loading screen, new intro, unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero!

List of changes:

New

New Title: Deathless. The Hero Quest

Gameplay

New enemy: Turhaud

Interface

Added unique illustrations for defeating Koschey for each hero.

Added new loading screen.

Added a new introductory video when launching the game.

Increased text size for the "enlarged interface" mode.

The merchant's screen for Steamdeck is now split into two parts: cars and curiosities/potions

На экране «выбора пути» изменен дизайн страниц , чтобы вместить больше текста и улучшить читаемость.

SteamDeck

Increased text size on all screens for Steam Deck.

Increased map size on all screens for Steam Deck.

The merchant screen is now split into two sections: cards and relic/consumables.



Fixed